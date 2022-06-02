Apple's iPad 9th Gen, 24-inch iMac up to $150 off, in stock – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Popular (and hard to find) iPad 9th Generation and 24-inch iMac models are up to $150 off for a limited time with free expedited shipping. The exclusive $1,149 M1 iMac deal delivers the cheapest price on record.

Apple Authorized Reseller B&H Photo has partnered with AppleInsider this week to discount four popular iPad and iMac configurations, delivering the cheapest prices on the devices and beating Apple’s ship dates by nearly two months on the iPads highlighted below.

To take advantage of the exclusive pricing, you must shop through the pricing links below from a laptop, desktop or iPad (the offers can’t be redeemed in the B&H app). Perks of shopping at B&H include free expedited shipping on orders shipped within the contiguous U.S. Payboo cardholders can also save on sales tax in eligible states — or secure special financing for up to 12 months.

To activate the exclusive pricing, you must shop through the B&H pricing links in this post or the special links in our iPad 9th Generation Price Guide and 24-inch iMac Price Guide from a laptop or desktop computer. We’re sorry, but the offers cannot be redeemed in B&H’s mobile app at this time.

According to our Apple Price Guide, the above exclusive prices offer readers the best deals on the respective models. Units are also in stock and ready to ship, so you won’t have to wait long to begin enjoying your new device(s).

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on other Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the products, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running this week:

Apple's robust 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are on sale now, with steeper discounts offering up to $210 off the M1-equipped models. Enjoy prices as low as $699 with our exclusive coupon.

After repeatedly selling out, Apple's 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is in stock and discounted to $2,499 in addition to AppleCare savings.

Price wars are in effect this June on Apple's current MacBook Air, with the standard model dipping to $899 at both Amazon and Adorama. Plus, save on every upgraded model, including configs with 16GB RAM.

The number of HomeKit-enabled locks continues to grow. To find out which is best, we put several of them to test to come up with our recommendations for your smart home.

Apple recently started selling officially refurbished models of the Apple Watch Series 7. Here is how they differ from retail versions and whether they are worth the savings.

Spotify and Apple Music are the heavyweights of the music streaming industry, but which is better isn't clear-cut.

Amazon has updated its Fire 7 tablet for 2022 to make it faster and boost battery life, but it's unlikely to draw many potential buyers away from Apple's standard 10.2-inch iPad or the iPad mini, except for the highly cost-conscious.

Sony used May to unveil its Xperia 1 IV, a content creation-focused smartphone with some new camera tricks. Here's how its features compare against Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple proposes more flexible work schedules amid unionization efforts

Swift Student Challenge winners show off free AirPods Pro, Apple swag

Apple, Harry Styles team up to promote Spatial Audio and AirPods

The best heavy-duty & rugged iPhone cases

How to reuse an iPad as a HomeKit dashboard

Apple's latest iPad Pro is on sale from $699 (up to $210 off) with promo code

How to let sites use pop-up windows in Safari in macOS Monterey

The best HomeKit locks for your smart home in 2022

Apple's robust 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are on sale now, with steeper discounts offering up to $210 off the M1-equipped models. Enjoy prices as low as $699 with our exclusive coupon.

After repeatedly selling out, Apple's 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is in stock and discounted to $2,499 in addition to AppleCare savings.

Price wars are in effect this June on Apple's current MacBook Air, with the standard model dipping to $899 at both Amazon and Adorama. Plus, save on every upgraded model, including configs with 16GB RAM.

The number of HomeKit-enabled locks continues to grow. To find out which is best, we put several of them to test to come up with our recommendations for your smart home.

The Razer Blade 14 has been updated for 2022 to make it more powerful, but it has to fight with the 14-inch MacBook Pro as a creator's choice notebook. Here's how the two laptops compare in our hands-on showdown.

Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 adds cloud and smart TV features to what could be taken for an Apple-like display, but is it a good alternative to Apple's consumer-aimed screen, the Studio Display?

You can use the Camera and Photo apps on your iPhone to easily identify any flower or plant without any third-party app thanks to iOS 15. Here's how to do it.

The rate at which new MagSafe accessories are coming to market has continued to increase. Here are some of our current new favorites that work with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

GoCube, the maker of Bluetooth-enabled puzzle cubes, has released its newest product — GoDice. We took a look at these fun new dice to see if they'd be a worthy addition to game night.

The StarTech Thunderbolt 4 Dock adds ten ports to your Mac via a single cable with three downstream Thunderbolt ports at a high price.

The Iodyne Pro Data offers storage for creative professionals working in teams, combining multiple Thunderbolt connections with high capacity NVMe SSD storage, in an appliance accessible by multiple users.

The Monoprice 28-inch CrystalPro 4K monitor looks like a competitive budget monitor on paper, but audible coil noise and poor design ruin its potential.

Tronsmart's new Bang speaker can pair with up to 100 other Bang units to fill a large space with sound, but there are several spots where the speaker could see improvement.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source