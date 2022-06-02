NASA's top official, U.S. senator see ASU's space chops in action – ASU News Now

Ads

Both men have been blasted into space and have served in the U.S. Senate. But NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly were “back in school” during a visit to Arizona State University’s School of Earth and Space Exploration on Friday, May 27.

The pair got to see details of the university’s more than 20 space missions — ASU is leading the NASA space missions Psyche and LunaH-Map while also developing instruments for scientific missions to the moon, asteroids and planets, including the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, OSIRIS-REx, Lucy and the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover. And it’s not just faculty; students take part in work both directly involved and inspired by these missions.

Among the hands-on lessons during Friday’s visit: strapping in for a ride on Tycho, a vehicle that can drive forward, backward and side to side. It can even spin itself a full 360 degrees around a single point. Tycho is a modern training vehicle designed and built to meet the needs of 21st-century human exploration of the moon and Mars. It was built by a team of staff and students at ASU.

“ASU is one of NASA’s premier universities as a partner. They build space hardware here,” says Kelly. “That’s pretty new. Universities typically don’t build the stuff that gets launched into space. They build the stuff here now instead of having some private or defense company do it. And that’s great for the students here. They’re going to leave here, and they’re going to be ready for these high-tech jobs of the future. We need more of that.”

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson (foreground) makes a comment during ASU Professor Mark Robinson’s (standing) presentation about Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera images and data during a tour of the various NASA projects in progress at ASU on May 27. Photo by Deanna Dent/ASU

Like Tycho, much of what the men saw Friday is directly connected to upcoming NASA goals and launches. Several of those missions involve the moon.

The Lunar Polar Hydrogen Mapper — LunaH-Map for short — is a CubeSat mission led by School of Earth and Space Exploration (SESE) Assistant Professor Craig Hardgrove. LunaH-Map, which will ride into space on the Artemis 1 rocket later this summer, is a miniaturized spacecraft about the size of a shoebox that will orbit the moon to map water-ice in permanently shadowed regions of the lunar south pole.

Professor Mark Robinson — who has been developing detailed maps of the moon for over 20 years as principal investigator for NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) — brought Nelson and Kelly up to date Friday on the next steps for LunaH-Map, whose discoveries could let scientists determine whether there’s enough water to support future human and robotic exploration of the solar system. Robinson also spoke about how LROC fits into some of the next steps for what NASA can do with robotic landers on the moon. NASA’s Artemis program aims to put humans back on the moon by the end of 2025.

Sen. Mark Kelly hams it up a bit while lifting a large meteorite sample in the Buseck Center for Meteorite Studies at ISTB4 on the Tempe campus May 27. Photo by Deanna Dent/ASU News

The visitors got the chance to tour the school’s Buseck Center for Meteorite Studies, which houses one of the world’s largest university-based meteorite collections.

Nelson says that for him, one the most vivid moments of the ASU visit was holding a chunky black diamond inside the center’s vault.

“And I’m telling you, if we ever find in quantities that can be harvested diamonds or titanium or gold or any other precious metals, can you imagine the amount of exploration? The California gold rush will just be a distant memory of what you’ll see going on out in space,” he says.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson holds up a meteorite at the center, which houses one of the world’s largest university-based meteorite collections. Photo by Deanna Dent/ASU

No diamonds are expected to come from samples to be collected by the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover. But when those samples do come to Earth, SESE Director Meenakshi Wadhwa will serve as Mars Sample Return program scientist to unravel the sample compositions.

Kelly and Nelson learned more about Mars inside SESE’s mission control room. This is where the Mastcam-Z camera team gathers images from Mars. That team is led by ASU Professor Jim Bell. The camera system onboard the Perseverance rover can zoom from wide angle to telephoto, take 3D images and video, and take photos in up to 11 unique colors. It’s part of the rover’s mission to document rock and sediment samples, search for signs of ancient microbial life and characterize the planet’s geology and climate.

No one’s sure exactly what NASA will find with the Psyche and Europa Clipper missions, which is why the agency is sending spacecraft to both places.

Sen. Mark Kelly speaks with ASU employees and students working in the Mission Operations for Lunar and Mars Sciences Laboratory during the May 27 tour of various NASA projects in progress at the School of Earth and Space Exploration. Photo by Deanna Dent/ASU

Psyche is a metal-rich asteroid orbiting the sun in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Psyche is also the name of the spacecraft which will go there, led by ASU Regents Professor Lindy Elkins-Tanton. The mission, which offers a unique window into the building blocks of planet formation, is scheduled to launch this fall. The Psyche team will investigate whether the asteroid is the core of an early planet and whether it formed in similar ways to the Earth’s core.

Europa is a moon of Jupiter, where an ASU-designed and -built thermal imaging instrument led by Regents Professor Phil Christensen is headed as part of the Europa Clipper spacecraft. The Europa Thermal Emission Imaging System (E-THEMIS) will scan temperatures across Europa’s surface, including regions where the moon’s presumed ocean may lie close to the surface. The Europa Clipper will make about 50 flybys of Europa to investigate whether the moon could harbor conditions suitable for life.

Associate Research Professor Cassie Bowman (fourth from right) and Psyche mission student interns talk about their outreach work and educational work during the May 27 tour at ISTB4. The Psyche spacecraft, the first ASU-led deep-space mission, is scheduled to launch this fall on its way to a metal-rich asteroid. Photo by Deanna Dent/ASU

Nelson says he likes that SESE combines students fresh to space work with experienced people at the top of their NASA careers.

“If I have anything to do with it, we are actually going to expand the internships, and a huge percentage of those interns come to work for NASA because they’re so turned on to the work,” says Nelson. “It’s a rich source of extraordinary talent. As we move more and more into the commercial sector, that just all the more magnifies the use of universities, whether directly in a contract with NASA or through one of NASA’s commercial partners. I see this as a model for the future that’s going to not only continue, it’s going to grow.”

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson (left) and Sen. Mark Kelly take a test drive in Tycho, a lunar rover prototype built by a team of ASU students and researchers. Photo by Deanna Dent/ASU

Top photo: As numerous media members watch, Sen. Mark Kelly (seated, left) and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson take a test drive in Tycho, a lunar rover prototype that can drive forward, backward, sideways and with a tight turning radius during a tour of the various NASA projects in progress at ASU’s School of Earth and Space Exploration on May 27 on the Tempe campus. ASU researchers and students are involved in more than 20 space missions. Photo by Deanna Dent/ASU

For students or graduates entering the job market who have multilingual skills and cultural competencies, Arizona State University Associate Professor Lorena Cuya Gavilano has some kudos — and advice about how to leverage those talents.

“We live in a globalized, interconnected world, and it’s very important to know how to communicate with different cultures. It’s not just about the language, but also about the intercultural relationships,” said Cuya Gavilano, who teaches in the Spanish for the Professions certificate program and is a newly tenured associate professor in ASU’s College of Integrative Sciences and Arts. ASU Associate Professor and Fulbright Scholar Lorena Cuya Gavilano leads the Spanish for the Professions certificate program in the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts at ASU's downtown Phoenix campus. Photo by Maureen Roen/ASU Download Full Image

Cuya Gavilano was recently was chosen to receive a 2022–2023 Fulbright Scholar Award for her project “Andean Border Thinking and Chinese Migration to Peru.” She has been teaching at the collegiate level since 2002 and said that as a professor of Spanish language, literature and culture, her fundamental goals for students are not necessarily about the language itself, but about “expanding the cultural horizons of my students and developing their critical thinking while stimulating their social sensibility.”

“My teaching gives my students the means to interpret, apply and communicate information about the Hispanic world that matters not only in the academic context, but beyond the classroom,” Cuya Gavilano said.

In fall 2021, Cuya Gavilano shared insights and tips with future language teachers about how to make their teaching applications the strongest they could be, as part of a panel of experts at the career guidance site Zippia.com.

Recently, she shared with ASU News about how students from any major or prospective career path might market themselves as multilingual employees — and how multilingual skills can give applicants an edge over other job candidates.

Question: To start off, would you recommend that university students pursue multilingual education? Why?

Answer: Absolutely. It’s not just about the language, but also about the intercultural relationships that you’re going to be embedding in when you’re working. It is very important to learn that through language and also to be able to communicate with other people in their native language, because in that way, you can really get the subtleties of their thoughts and their conversations and that kind of thing.

Q: What kinds of employers might place extra value on multilingual skills?

A: Well, especially if the company is in a multicultural city, which most cities are these days, or if we talk about big corporations, transnational industries, they may be looking for somebody who is multilingual. You can see that in the different websites where they publicize their ads looking for different positions — and most of them say a second language is required, or it’s a highly recommended preference.

Q: Are there certain professions where these types of skills are more valuable?

A: I think health professionals for sure, especially here in the U.S. with LatinxLatinx is a gender neutral term preferred by some to refer to a person from, or whose ancestors were from, a Spanish-speaking land or culture, or from Latin America. populations, you see a lot of patients who need translation or need interpretation. Also law. Lawyers need to communicate with their clients, especially those who are focusing on immigration issues in the Latin American world and the U.S. People who are interested in programming — there are a lot of very good, very well-paid positions that are asking for people who have studied Spanish, for example, as a second language, linguists who are able to code and to create programs for translation and that kind of thing.

A: I think health professionals for sure, especially here in the U.S. with LatinxLatinx is a gender neutral term preferred by some to refer to a person from, or whose ancestors were from, a Spanish-speaking land or culture, or from Latin America. populations, you see a lot of patients who need translation or need interpretation. Also law. Lawyers need to communicate with their clients, especially those who are focusing on immigration issues in the Latin American world and the U.S. People who are interested in programming — there are a lot of very good, very well-paid positions that are asking for people who have studied Spanish, for example, as a second language, linguists who are able to code and to create programs for translation and that kind of thing.

Q: How should someone present or pitch their multilingual knowledge?

A: First of all, pay attention to the ad. Why is this organization requiring a multilingual or bilingual person? And then talk about that in the letter so you make sure they know how you can satisfy that need.

The other thing that I certainly recommend to bilingual students, or multilingual students, is to create a portfolio in the second language, so they can demonstrate how they have used that knowledge. I think that’s very important, and you can refer to that in your letter. Share a direct link.

Also, try to portray yourself as a person who can make those cultural connections with different clients and different enterprises abroad. It’s about building bridges and growing your company or the service that you’re working for.

Q: So making it clear that you have the ability to make connections, that you are prepared to engage in outreach and things like that?

A: Exactly. It’s that, and it’s all the innovation that comes with that. The person who is more capable to create those connections among different companies within the country and abroad is the person who is really able to be successful have successful intercultural communication. That is key.

Q: When competing with other multilingual applicants, what can someone do to stand out from the crowd?

A: Well, I think that the devil is in the details, right? So you really have to show that your skill is advanced.

Try to present a letter in the second language (and consider including these points):

Talk about the varieties of language that you can manage. Take Spanish, for example, because it’s not the same in Mexico or in Chile. There are some variations in vocab and pronunciation.

Make an opportunity to give a demo talking in the language, or give a sample of your work. You can do it during your interview. And you can absolutely put that kind of sample in your portfolio.

If you have studied abroad, talk about your very particular experience and what you gained from that.

Talk about any internship you have successfully completed, especially if you completed it in a second language. This is very, very important.

Q: So it’s not just about showing you have the skill set, but showing that you’ve already applied it and are applying it in real time?

A: You’ll have to show that you really know the language, and you have to show how you used it, how your skills were useful in whatever enterprise you were involved in.

Q: Is it essential that you have enough language skills to do your entire job in that second language? Or is it more necessary for you to show that you have this language skill that can augment your job duties?

A: Again, it depends on the job. If they’re looking for somebody who is multilingual or bilingual, you do need to show proficiency. If you are just applying for any other regular job that does not specify needing these skills, it is a plus. It’s not just about speaking the language, it’s about the skills that will come with it.

For programming, for example, say people who work for Google or Facebook, it’s absolutely essential to know the subtleties of language. Same thing for lawyers or doctors. If you misrepresent something in your interpretation, you can be creating a lot of trouble for some people, so that’s very important.

Written by Nathaniel Boyle, College of Integrative Sciences and Arts student marketing/communication specialist (ASU Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Class of 2022)

