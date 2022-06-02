Democrats attacking me and sidelining Tesla and SpaceX: Elon Musk – Business Standard

Ads

IANS | San Francisco Last Updated at May 31, 2022 12:55 IST

on Tuesday once again criticised US President Joe Biden, saying that he will vote for the Republican Party in midterm elections in November as Democrats are attacking him and his companies from all sides.

Earlier this month, he publicly revealed for the first time on Twitter that he will now vote for Republicans, as conservatives returned to the micro-blogging platform after his $44 billion takeover.

"I support free speech, but not any one candidate. In fact, I gave money to & voted for Hillary & then voted for Biden. However, given unprovoked attacks by leading Democrats against me & a very cold shoulder to & SpaceX, I intend to vote Republican in November," Musk said in a latest tweet.

Musk has said that the political attacks on him will escalate dramatically in the coming months.

"I'm just talking about the midterm elections in November. Not sure that there is a third party candidate. It's rather hard to support a party when prominent members of that party keep attacking me and sidelining & SpaceX!," Musk added.

Biden for the first time publicly acknowledged Musk-run Tesla's contribution to the world of electric vehicles (EVs) in February this year, saying that the country is building a reliable national public charging network to counter Chinese challenge in the EV market.

Biden's acknowledgement came after CEO Musk repeatedly complained on Twitter about being ignored by his administration.

"From iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production to Tesla, our nation's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, to innovative younger companies, manufacturing is coming back to America after decades," the US president said.

In January, Musk said that Biden "is treating the American public like fools" after Biden met with executives from rival car companies General Motors and Ford Motor.

Musk also tweeted that "Biden is a damp (sock) puppet in human form" and "Starts with a T, Ends with an A, ESL in the middle."

Accounts of conservatives have seen a sudden influx in the number of followers, while liberals have lost out on followers after news broke that the tech billionaire bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal, which he has put on hold over the presence of fake accounts.

