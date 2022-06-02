Intersolar North America now accepting applications for 2023 Solar Games – Solar Power World

Ads

By Kelsey Misbrener | June 2, 2022

Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA) are now accepting applications for the third annual Solar Games competition to be held February 14 to 16, 2023, at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California. Applications to compete are open through September 2, 2022.

The Solar Games, the industry’s first installer competition, tasks teams with building residential solar + storage systems live in the #isnaesna23 exhibition hall. Taking place in a custom-built stadium, the bracket-style tournament features multiple competitive rounds where teams go head-to-head installing solar modules, racking, inverters and battery storage. Teams are scored on a point system for quality, safety, speed and other criteria. The winning team from each round advances until the final-round winner is named Solar Games Champion — and awarded a $10,000 cash prize.

Application details:

“The Solar Games celebrate the talent and camaraderie among solar + storage installation professionals,” said Wes Doane, event director at Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. “The two-day tournament is a highly anticipated and well-attended part of our annual conference and expo, uniting attendees, exhibitors, press, and speakers within the expo hall for a thrilling competition. We can’t wait to see what happens in 2023.”

Companies that aren’t ready to apply just yet are encouraged to use this online form to connect with event organizers and discuss how they can participate in the 2023 competition.

News item from Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America

Kelsey is managing editor of Solar Power World and host of the Contractor’s Corner podcast.



