Solana NFT project delivers emojis instead of promised artwork – Yahoo Finance

Ads

Solana NFT enthusiasts have been left gobsmacked after a supposed 17-year-old digital artist allegedly took 1,000 SOL in a fake NFT project.

The artist was accused of what’s known as a ‘rug pull’ in the crypto community. A ‘rug pull’ is when a project fails to deliver, and absconds with all invested funds.

Iconics had promised to produce 8,000 NFTs in the form of randomised 3D artworks of busts with a range of attributes. The project was due to launch on September 30, with 2,000 NFTs available for 0.5 SOL to those who had early access via a presale.

The 2,000 presale NFTs sold out quickly, and users waited eagerly for the reveal to see what they minted. Instead, minters who got early access through the presale received an NFT featuring 20 random emojis and quickly took to Twitter to express their frustration at apparently being duped.

Twitter user @adhcrypto took to Twitter to share an image of his costly emoji-based artwork

A user called ‘FreeCartel’ noted that the creators of the project were a father and son duo and that “ICONICS had all of the right signs of a good project“, further compounding the frustration felt by the community.

FreeCartel also listed a number of points that indicated the project was possible a scam, including using an “on.fleek” domain to mint the NFTs, no community management and the use of auto-approved transactions.

To add insult to injury, the creators had also said they reveal their identities after the minting process in a Discord faq.

Popular Solana NFT account SOLBigBrain also got caught up in the scandal, saying “Damn.. @IconicsSol just RUGGED. Did a presale for 2K at .5 and made off with I think 1000 SOL”.

“Sorry to anybody who took the L here. I minted a bunch also as art looked good. Lesson Learned,” they added.

Following the botched minting, the Discord chat channel was disabled, no further announcements have been made and its Twitter account deleted.

However, the Solana NFT community has since rallied and an array of projects have taken to Twitter to offer airdrops, 50% minting discounts and one-for-one swaps for those unfortunate enough to own a now dubiously iconic piece of Solana NFT history.

These big names are down — but certainly not out.

Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

Shares of big data-for-defense company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) soared in Thursday trading after the defense contractor announced that the U.S. Space Systems Command — a division of the U.S. Space Force — has awarded it a big follow-on contract for Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications (BMC3). Palantir stock is up a solid 10% as of 1:20 p.m. ET in response. Palantir says its contract has it providing data-as-a-service (DaaS) to the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and NORAD-NORTHCOM (North American Aerospace Defense Command and the U.S. Northern Command), helping "to integrate, clean, share, and leverage data to help make decisions on personnel management, strategic and operational planning, cross-space situational awareness, and collaboration across combatant commands."

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took a turn for the worse Thursday morning, falling 2.3% in the first five minutes after the market opened. A car emerges from Nio's Power Swap battery-swapping station. The 7,000-plus cars sold in a month is better than Nio's performance a year ago, and better than April, but it doesn't hold a candle to what Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is capable of producing at its Shanghai Gigafactory: as many as 2,600 cars a day at peak capacity.

Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to industry stories, including Ford's moves to create jobs as it rolls out increased EV production.

Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option — a more traditional kind of shot known as a protein vaccine.

What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued their rally today following its quarterly earnings. Tech stocks overall were up, as measured by the Nasdaq Composite's 1.2% gain as of 11:30 a.m.

Today, though, Tesla's stock took a turn for the better, rising 4.7%, as investors reacted positively to news that the company is delaying delivery of longer-range electric vehicles in the U.S. Why is that? Reuters is reporting that because of snarls in the automotive parts supply chain, Tesla has been forced to delay deliveries of certain long-range models of its electric vehicles in the U.S. This sounds like bad news for Tesla — not what you'd expect to send the stock shooting up. According to the news agency, new orders of long-range versions of Tesla's Model Y electric crossover will not arrive before December, and maybe not until March 2023.

There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, and JPMorgan Chase are among the biggest payers of dividends in absolute dollars, and they have solid yields to boot. Then there’s Apple and Microsoft, which pay a lot but don’t yield so much.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down Okta Q1 earnings.

In a meeting of two giant minds in the fintech and big tech industries, Block (NYSE: SQ) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are collaborating on a new offering. Thursday morning, Block announced the initiative, and bullish investors bid the stock up by almost 7% in reaction. Block and Apple are working together to bring the latter's Tap to Pay functionality, currently an option on its popular iDevices, to Block's Point of Sale app.

Investors are powering up their portfolios with renewable energy stocks thanks to a couple of different reasons.

Shares of several consumer-focused fintech stocks rose today, as investors digested new economic data and thoughts on the economy from several prominent experts. Meanwhile, shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) also traded roughly 12% higher, and shares of the Brazilian payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were up 7%.

With the broad equity market under pressure in recent months, telecommunications stocks might offer a safe haven. "Telecom stocks looked boring when markets were willing to pay anything for growth stocks versus value," Bank of America analysts wrote in a commentary. The analysts identify two stocks to buy and one to avoid.

Investors expect more passive income from miners that pay price-linked dividends as gold and silver prices rebound.

Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at RH's after hours Q1 earnings report.

One of the most popular real estate investment trusts (REITs) among institutional and retail investors is Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O), and for good reason. The stock has produced a total return of 7.48% over the past 12 months compared to -0.3% for the S&P 500. The company is also one of only a few REITs that pays a monthly dividend and it currently has an attractive yield of 4.34%. How much would that monthly dividend have added up to if you invested $1,000 into Realty Income five years ago? O

In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

“Bottom line, our base case remains that last week’s strength will prove to be another bear market rally in the end,” Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson says.

source