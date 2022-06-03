TradeStation® Crypto Pledges $50000 to Help Miami Dade College Students Gain Real-Time Crypto Trading Experience – Miami Dade College

Ads

The donation will allow Miami Dade College’s Student Managed Investment Fund to launch a crypto investing strategy.

Miami, Fl. (June 2, 2022) – TradeStation Crypto, Inc. (“TradeStation Crypto”), an award-winning,* self-clearing online brokerage for trading cryptocurrencies, is proud to announce a $50,000 donation to the Miami Dade College Foundation in support of Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Student Managed Investment Fund (“SMIF”).

The purpose of the gift is to provide some of the initial seed money to launch the SMIF’s cryptocurrency investment strategy and allow MDC students to gain real-time experience around spot crypto trading. MDC students will manage the SMIF’s crypto assets through TradeStation Crypto’s platform and gain access to TradeStation Crypto’s educational and investing resources to help deepen their knowledge of crypto and deploy investment strategies.

TradeStation Crypto firmly believes in investing in and supporting the local community. TradeStation Crypto’s James Putra also serves on the advisory board for the SMIF, which gives students access to industry experts. TradeStation Crypto presented a check today at MDC’s Business Innovation and Technology Center located at the Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami.

“We are excited to provide local South Florida students at Miami Dade College access to educational tools along with the capital to kickstart the SMIF’s crypto investment strategy,” said James Putra, Vice President, Product Strategy of TradeStation Crypto. “Our goal is to help prepare these students to develop modern investment strategies that include hedging and risk management.”

MDC’s SMIF is student-led, providing hands-on experience running an investment fund with real assets. The SMIF already includes a program for investing in U.S. equities, and TradeStation Crypto’s donation will allow them to expand into the digital asset space. Any investment returns generated by the SMIF will also help support scholarships for students.

“MDC is an educational leader that offers students educational opportunities in emerging and growing financial tech fields,” said MDC President Madeline Pumariega. “We are grateful to TradeStation Crypto for this generous donation that will allow us to expand opportunities for our students and the community.”

This isn’t the first positive impact TradeStation companies have made at MDC. In April 2022, TradeStation Group, Inc. commissioned the Miami Bull, an 11-foot, 3,000-pound statue, presented in Miami to both honor the city and champion the latest fintech technologies that have emerged around the world, including the emergence of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized finance. The Miami Bull is currently on display on MDC’s Wolfson Campus.

All TradeStation Crypto clients have access to the same educational tools and technology as students involved in the SMIF. TradeStation Crypto currently supports trading of BCH, BTC, ETH, LTC, and USDC. Clients can also own cryptocurrency as an alternative investment in a Self-Directed Individual Retirement Arrangement (IRA) through TradeStation Crypto. A Self-Directed IRA provides flexibility for individuals who aim to achieve greater diversification with cryptocurrency in their retirement accounts.

To speak with a TradeStation Crypto account executive and to learn more, call 800.328.1267 or 954.652.7945. You can also open an account by visiting TradeStation.com/Crypto.

About TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter, and similar registrations and licenses. For more information about the benefits and features of TradeStation Crypto, please visit TradeStationCrypto.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

TradeStation Group companies have, for decades, provided innovative fintech decision-support analysis and order-placement tools that support self-directed traders and investors in their journey to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation’s brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation’s offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders. In April 2022, TradeStation commissioned the Miami Bull, an 11-foot, 3,000-pound statue, presented in Miami to both honor the city and champion the latest fintech technologies that have emerged around the world, including the emergence of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized finance.

About Miami Dade College

Miami Dade College is the most diverse institution in the nation. There are 167 nations and 63 languages represented in its student body. The college’s eight campuses and outreach centers offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways including associate and baccalaureate degrees, career certificates and apprenticeships. Baccalaureate degree offerings include biological sciences, engineering, data analytics, information systems technology, education, public safety, supervision and management, nursing, physician assistant studies, film and others. MDC is the recipient of many top national awards including the Aspen Prize. As Democracy’s College, MDC changes lives through accessible, high quality-teaching and learning experiences. It is the home of the Miami Culinary Institute, the Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, the Miami Fashion Institute, the Eig-Watson School of Aviation, The Idea Center, the Cybersecurity Center of the Americas, the Cloud Computing Center, the Center for Learning, Innovation and Simulation, the School for Advanced Studies, and the New World School of the Arts, to name a few of its most innovative programs. MDC has been named among the nation’s “Great Colleges to Work For” since the program’s inception. The College embraces its responsibility to serve as an economic, cultural, and civic leader for the advancement of our diverse global community. Its alumni and employees contribute more than $3 billion annually to the local economy, and MDC graduates occupy top leadership positions in every major industry. MDC is renowned for its rich cultural programming. It is the home of the Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, the National Historic Landmark Miami Freedom Tower, the Tower Theater, Dyer Building, Koubek Center Mansion and Gardens, Live Arts Miami at MDC, the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives, the Museum of Art and Design, a sculpture park and a large campus art gallery and theater system. MDC has admitted more than 2.5 million students and counting, since it opened its doors in 1960. Approximately 120,000 students are currently enrolled. For more information, visit www.mdc.edu.

*Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

Investing in cryptocurrencies involves significant risks. See the Investment and Trading Disclosures Booklet for more information on investing and trading in cryptocurrencies.

Diversification and asset allocation do not ensure future performance, success, or a guarantee against loss. The information provided here is for information purposes only. It is not intended to constitute tax advice that may be relied upon to avoid penalties under any federal, state, local, or other tax statutes or regulations and does not resolve any tax issues in your favor. Refer to IRS Publication 590-A and IRS Publication 590-B regarding Contributions to and Distributions from Individual Retirement Accounts for additional information. Consult your tax professional about your individual tax situation.

Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures, or cryptocurrencies); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose. Before trading any asset class, first read the relevant risk disclosure statements on our Important Documents & Information page.

TradeStation Securities, Inc., TradeStation Crypto, Inc., and TradeStation Technologies, Inc. are each wholly-owned subsidiaries of TradeStation Group, Inc., all operating, and providing products and services, under the TradeStation brand and trademark. You Can Trade, Inc. is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc., operating under its own brand and trademarks. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. offers to self-directed investors and traders cryptocurrency brokerage services. It is neither licensed with the SEC or the CFTC nor is it a member of NFA. When applying for, or purchasing, accounts, subscriptions, products, and services, it is important that you know which company you will be dealing with. Click here for further important information explaining what this means.

Media Contact:

TradeStation Group, Inc.

Madison Roberts

Madison.Roberts@fleishman.com



