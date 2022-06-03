California Senate candidate plans to make Dogecoin legal tender – Crypto News Flash

Ads

The state of California could soon see meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) become a legal tender later this year. Dr. Timothy Ursich, a 37-year-old health worker running for U.S. Senate 2022 in California has put forward a proposal of making DOGE legal tender.

Dr. Ursich also called out Tesla chief Elon Musk and Dogecoin co-founder Bill Markus to support his campaign ahead of June 7. This is not the first time that a political aspirant is leaning toward crypto. In his recent tweet, Timothy Ursich writes:

I call on @BillyM2k and @elonmusk for support of my US Senate campaign here in California. As mentioned weeks ago, if voted in/elected on June 7th, I will draft a bill proposing #Dogecoin as Legal Tender. I will push for mass adoption via the universal utility of cryptocurrency.

The recent proposal by Dr. Ursich comes at a time when California has been turning more crypto-friendly. However, it will be strange to see a memecoin getting the status of legal currency in one of the richest states in the United States.

Furthermore, Dr. Ursich also seems to hit the right note targeting inflation. “We already have the tools to combat #inflation … it’s being neglected because they simply do not understand the power of crypto, truly,” he wrote.

The world’s richest man Elon Musk has been one of the most ardent supporters of the meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE). Recently, Elon Musk announced that his space-rocket company SpaceX shall be accepting payments in Dogecoin for merchandise purchases. Musk’s electric carmaker Tesla has been already accepting DOGE since last year.

However, Elon Musk recently entered into a bitter fight with Dogecoin co-founder Jackson Palmer. In his recent interview, Palmer attacked Musk calling him a ‘grifter. He further claimed that while Musk claims to be a technocrat, he doesn’t even know how to write a basic code.

“Elon reached out to me to get hold of that script and it became apparent very quickly that he didn’t understand coding as well as he made out. He asked, ‘How do I run this Python script? After I gave him the script, I wasn’t a fan of him,” said Palmer.

Common W for Jackson, massive L for Elon. he’s still rattled over this image pic.twitter.com/qxgM2QSt7m

— Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) May 31, 2022

He further said that Musk is good at promising things he doesn’t know, but pretends as if he knows it. “That’s very evident with the Tesla full-self-driving promise,” he added.

However, Musk wasn’t going to keep quiet and fired back at Palmer. “My kids wrote better code when they were 12 than the nonsense script Jackson sent me. Jackson Palmer is a tool,” said Musk.

