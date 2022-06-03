Apple Watch SE vs 7: Differences between the affordable and flagship wearables – 9to5Mac

May 27
Michael Potuck
– May. 27th 2022 12:45 pm PT
@michaelpotuck
The two most recent Apple Watches in the current lineup share a lot of features in common but there are at least eight differences that account for the more expensive Apple Watch Series 7 price. Whether you’re looking for yourself or someone else, read on for Apple Watch SE vs 7 to help you figure out which one to pick.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Below we’ll focus specifically on Apple Watch SE vs 7 but in case you want to see a detailed comparison for Series 7, 6, and SE through Series 3, we’ve got that covered too:
While Apple Watch Series 8 is in the works, it likely won’t arrive until late 2022 alongside the iPhone 14.
Two of the first differences between Apple Watch SE and 7 you’ll notice is that Series 7 has a slightly larger case at 45 and 41mm paired with a noticeably larger display.
The Series 7 display is 17% bigger than the SE and over 50% larger than the Series 3 display.
Another difference, Apple Watch SE doesn’t have an always-on display while the Series 7 does (first arrived with Series 5).
All Apple Watch bands fit both the Apple Watch SE and Series 7.
Interestingly, Apple uses the same 64-bit dual-core processor in the Series 7 that launched in the Series 6. It’s called the “S7” but the processor is the same as the S6.
That means Apple Watch SE only has a processor one year older than Series 7. While the SE will be plenty fast and responsive for most users, Apple says the Series 7 is “up to 20% faster” with the newest processor.
Both the Apple Watch SE and 7 feature 32GB of built-in storage.
Battery life is rated the same for Apple Watch SE and 7 at 18 hours.
However, one small detail is that Apple Watch 7 has up to 33% faster charging. Practically speaking, that’s powering up 0-80% in 45 minutes instead of around 60 for the other models.
When using Apple Watch Series 7 for sleep tracking, you also get 8 hours worth of use from an 8-minute charge.
Here’s a look at the core features you’re getting with Apple Watch SE vs 7. The two main capabilities you’re not getting are the ECG and Blood Oxygen apps.
Apple Watch SE is only available in aluminum space gray, silver, and gold finishes. Apple Watch Series 7 comes in those plus stainless steel (graphite, silver, gold) and titanium (space black and silver).
That also means Apple Watch SE only comes with Ion-X glass for the display but for Series 7 with stainless steel or titanium models, you get sapphire crystal displays that are somewhat more scratch resistant.
Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a starting price of $399 (often goes for less). Meanwhile, Apple Watch SE starts from $279 but is usually available for less.
Apple Watch SE offers most of the great features of Apple Watch Series 7 at around $120 less.
If you’re okay without the larger always-on display plus the ECG and Blood Pressure apps, and fine sticking with an aluminum finish, Apple Watch SE is probably the best choice.
However, if you want the biggest screen, all of the health features, faster charging, plus options for steel or titanium finishes, you’ll need to go for the Series 7.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:
A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
The Apple Watch SE starts at $279 and includes the same form factor as the Apple Watch Series 4/5/6. It includes Apple’s S5 processor and is available in GPS and cellular models.
@michaelpotuck
Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.
iPadOS 16 to bring ‘redesigned multitasking'
iOS 16 Feature Request: Revamped Low Battery alert
An iPhone user’s of the Galaxy Z Flip 3
iMessage and RCS: An unlikely pair [Video]