Fourth stimulus check – $1,000 ‘back-to-work’ payments being sent out THIS WEEK… – The US Sun

STIMULUS payments worth $1,000 are being sent out this week to Connecticut residents.
Applicants who qualify for the state-funded “Back to Work” plan will begin receiving $1,000 this week.
The federal government has not announced plans to send a fourth round of stimulus checks. In May, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said it was up to lawmakers in Congress to decide whether another round of checks would be introduced.
That same month, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont introduced the Back to Work plan.
The plan is funded by Connecticut’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. Eligible applicants coming off long-term unemployment will receive a $1,000 check after certifying eight weeks back in the workforce.
Funding will allow for distribution to an estimated 10,000 potential recipients.
The checks arrive just as federal unemployment benefits end. After 18 months, federal unemployment relief will officially come to an end on September 6.
It’s reported that more than 11million people will be affected after the Labor Day weekend.
Some states, including Alaska, Missouri, Mississippi, Iowa, Idaho, Nebraska, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming already discontinued the additional relief earlier this summer.
However, Connecticut is one of almost a dozen states that have instituted additional stimulus payments.
Read our stimulus checks live blog for the latest updates on Covid-19 relief…
According to Yahoo! Finance, California, Colorado, Maryland, and New Mexico have all sent additional stimulus checks to residents. Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas all provided supplemental payments to teachers.
Future stimulus payments would likely be funded by a corporate tax hike. Democrats support raising the current 21 percent corporate rate to 28 percent. The overhaul could finance two more $1,400 stimulus checks.
$750 direct payment available NOW for thousands of Americans – who can apply?
Millions of Americans could see up to $200 in gas payments – see if you qualify
Six little-known places you can shop with food stamps beyond the grocery aisles
I’m a savings expert – the junk items you should avoid buying at Dollar Tree
© 2020 THE SUN, US, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY | YOUR AD CHOICES | SITEMAP
Fourth stimulus check – $1,000 ‘back-to-work’ payments being sent out THIS WEEK… – The US Sun
STIMULUS payments worth $1,000 are being sent out this week to Connecticut residents.