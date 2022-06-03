New iPad Air Rumored for 2022 | Will It Feature OLED, ProMotion, or LiDAR? – iDrop News

Ads

This has truly been an amazing year for the iPad, but one thing missing, as you may have noticed, was the iPad Air. However, Apple plans to unveil a new iPad Air sometime in 2022, probably in September.

Don’t expect a redesign because Apple is thrilled with its current design. Apple did try to implement an OLED display, but I have heard that will not happen this year.

ProMotion might show up, but I highly doubt it. Apple sees it as a Pro feature, and therefore it should not be found in non-Pro devices.

I expect Apple to include the upcoming A16 Bionic chip, but don’t expect this processor to be remarkably better than the A15. The real change will come with the A17, which is currently said to be Apple’s first chip made of 3-nanometer transistors.

There is a possibility that the price will go up and start at $649, although this is not final.

Finally, I’ve heard that there were prototypes of the iPad Air with a LiDAR sensor. I don’t know if we will end up seeing it released to the public, but from what I know, it is being tested.

There’s also an iPad Pro in the works. I know Apple is testing reverse charging technology with a glass back. These tests are going well so far, so you should definitely expect this feature next year.

I am told that Apple plans to launch these iPad Pros in the third quarter of 2022. They will also include the M2 chip. The 11-inch model is also said to have a display with mini-LED technology. The bezels will probably be reduced, and the cameras will be improved.

I have heard that along with these iPads, the third-generation Apple Pencil will also be launching, although its technical specifications are still unknown. The only thing I can tell you regarding this is that smaller prototypes of the Apple Pencil are being tested.

I am not expecting an iPad mini update this year.

Let me know if you’ll be buying an iPad next year and if so, which one.

Thanks so much for reading!

[The information provided in this article has NOT been confirmed by Apple and may be speculation. Provided details may not be factual. Take all rumors, tech or otherwise, with a grain of salt.]

