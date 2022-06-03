Terra (LUNA) Adds Avalanche (AVAX) to Back UST Stablecoin – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition with Francine Lacqua live from London, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.
Global Food Prices Stay Near Record as Ukraine War Upends Trade
Tesla Pauses Hiring, Musk Says Need to Cut Staff by 10%: Reuters
Elon Musk Says Tesla May Have ‘Optimus’ Robot Prototype Within Months
Walmart to Add Four E-Commerce Warehouses to Speed Deliveries
Smartphone-Chip Maker MediaTek Sees India Demand Fueling Growth
Ukraine Latest: UK Says Russia Has Momentum 100 Days Into War
Australia’s New PM Proposes Faster-Than-Inflation Wage Gains
‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian Roots
Phil Knight Makes $2 Billion Offer for NBA’s Blazers, NYT Says
Barcelona in Talks to Sell TV Rights to BofA, Confidencial Says
How to Insure the Most Expensive Car in the World
The ECB Needs to Reset Europe’s Monetary Policy
Flying Was Already Hellish. Now It’s Worse.
ESG Is Alive and Well. Just Call It Protectionism
In Seattle’s Burning Hot Real Estate Market, It’s A.I. or Bust
For Finland, a Border With Russia Is Bad. But It’s Better Than No Border at All
Shanghai Businesses Are Still Grappling With Hit From Lockdown
Blackstone Veteran Gives Loyola $100 Million for Diversity
Australia Faces Long Road to Equality, Indigenous Minister Says
Warren, Booker Press USDA to Address Bias Against Black Farmers
Atlantic’s First Possible Tropical Storm Charging Toward Florida
New York Plans 22 Renewable Energy Plants to Reach Climate Goals
Japan’s Transit System Gets Serious About Disability Access
One in Five US States Is 90% Out of Baby Formula
The Elizabeth Line Is an Opportunity for a London Tube Map Overhaul
Jump Report Shows Big Investors Exited Terra While Retail Bought
Coinbase to Rescind Employment Offers, Extend Hiring Freeze
Crypto Bosses Flex Political Muscle With 5,200% Surge in US Giving
Muyao Shen
Public blockchain Terra, which captured the attention of the cryptocurrency world by pledging to buy $10 billion in Bitcoin to build a reserve for its UST stablecoin, is diversifying that strategy.
Luna Foundation Guard, a Singapore-based nonprofit organization built to support Terra, will acquire Avalanche tokens worth $100 million from the Avalanche Foundation to boost the stablecoin reserve. The native token of the Avalanche blockchain has a total market capitalization of $22.1 billion as of Thursday, according to data aggregator CoinGecko. The over-the-counter purchase will make the token the second asset in the UST reserve after Bitcoin.
Terra (LUNA) Adds Avalanche (AVAX) to Back UST Stablecoin – Bloomberg
