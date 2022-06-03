How to save and share audio from Instagram Reels – India Today

Ads

Reels have become very popular on Instagram since last year. The social media app allows users to save audio in the reels for later use. Users can save the audio and also save the entire page, which consists of reels with one particular audio. These pages can also be shared with your friends on the platform.

The feature of sharing pages is available on both iOS and Android users.

What are Instagram Reels?

A new way to create and discover short, entertaining videos on Instagram.

Reels lets you create fun videos to share with your friends or anyone on Instagram.

Reels lets a user record and edit a 15-second multi-clip video with audio, effects, and new creative tools.

Play the concerned reels whose audio you want to save or share

In case you want to see the saved audio, all you need to do is go to the Instagram music library that is located in the reels section.

You will see a few categories, including the ‘saved’ option along with ‘for you’, ‘pop’ and other categories.

The saved reels and audio pages can be accessed directly from the ‘saved’ option on the main menu.

