Top Move to Earn Projects on Solana – CryptoTvplus

Top Move-to-Earn Projects
Digital Fitness ($DEFIT): Move, Get Fit and Earn Rewards
Top 5 Move-to-earn Applications on Google Playstore
Top Move-to-Earn Projects Below $100 Million Market Cap
MetaRuffy: An Intersection of Blockchain, Web3, VR, and AR
Mogul Productions; The NFT Marketplace for Film & Entertainment industry
NFT Worlds; The Decentralized & Community-driven NFT & Gaming Platform
Bitcoin for Beginners: Understanding the Chain
Terra Blockchain Ecosystem: DeFi And Stablecoins
LooksRare: Overview of the Community-first NFT Marketplace
Bitcoin for Beginners: Understanding the Chain
Understanding Bitcoin Halving
Proof of Work: How Bitcoin Achieves Consensus
Factors Affecting the Adoption of Bitcoin
Bitcoin Forks; Hard & Soft Forks
Mogul Productions; The NFT Marketplace for Film & Entertainment industry
NFT Worlds; The Decentralized & Community-driven NFT & Gaming Platform
LooksRare: Overview of the Community-first NFT Marketplace
Ethereum Migration to PoS: Becoming ETH 2.0 Validator
Ethereum Consensus Algorithm PoW: Challenges, Economics & Finality
How to connect Trust Wallet to Binance Smart Chain (BEP20)
Nine (9) Features You Need to Know About Fantom Blockchain
Understanding the Consensus of Fantom: Lachesis.
Understanding the Fantom (FTM) Blockchain
Avalanche Ecosystem: Chains, DEXes & Wallets
Avalanche Blockchain Consensus Algorithm
Understanding Avalanche Blockchain
Polkadot: Parachain & Substrate
Understanding the Polkadot Blockchain
Understanding the HECO (Huobi ECO) Chain
Understanding Solana, it’s Proof of History & Smart Contract
Terra Blockchain Ecosystem: DeFi And Stablecoins
The Terra Blockchain Consensus Algorithm
Terra Blockchain Ecosystem: DEXes & Wallets
“An Evening with Lars” – Discussions on Finance, Web3 and The Digital Economy
Nigerian Government Interested in Crypto Despite Restrictions
Betting BIG on DeFi & NFTs – A BNUG Event
DeFi Conference 2021: The Rise of Decentralised Finance
OKExTalks – Learn, Unlearn and Relearn
We need solutions that help businesses in a decentralized manner
Monetary Policy has been replaced with tyranny; e-Naira will be a flop – Chiagozie Iwu
Senator Ihenyen, Chairman-elect, SiBAN Shares his Plans & Commitment to Take SiBAN to the next level
Did you miss Inside Blockchain on CryptoTvplus yesterday 16th Nov.?
Book Review: Understanding EOS by Toju Kaka
AlterVerse: The Creative VR Platform For Creators
Breaking: BTC Breaks New ATH
Market Outlook for the Week; BTC, ETH and Top Coins to Watch
BTC Hits 55k, Returns back to $1 Trillion Market Capitalization
Market Outlook for the week; BTC, ETH and Altcoins
Announcing Binance BCAT Africa 2022 – Digital Economy
Revoland Sponsors Binance BCAT Africa 2022 South East Edition
Binance Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Awareness Tour (BCAT) – South East Edition, 2022
Blockchain Technology is Not Cryptocurrency and Cryptocurrency is Not Unlawful in Nigeria: To All Public Agencies, Law Enforcement Agencies, Banks, and Other Institutions in Nigeria
Chairman of Concordium, Lars Christensen to Visit Nigeria
Genopets vs Digital Fitness (DEFIT): A Comparison of Moves
STEPN vs MOOV: A Comparison of Moves
Crypto Bootcamp Community Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day Across Africa
Explore, Build Assets, Fight and Earn in the Supernova Space
Owl.Games: The Rise of Crypto Games in the Casino Industry
Why You Should Attend Binance BCAT Africa 2022
Nigerian SEC Releases Guidelines on Crypto Asset Regulation
Crypto Market Crash: The Truth about Luna & UST Collapse
How to make your first $2000 with Gamic Guild
Published
on
By
At the back of Metaverse, NFT, and play-to-earn projects, Move-to-earn projects are currently the new hype and wave.
There are a plethora of them, all with unique features. But a feature that cuts across all is that they reward users for activities like jogging, walking, dancing, and more.
The dominant blockchains on which these M2E projects are built are Solana, BNB Chain, and Ethereum. This article examines the top move-to-earn projects on the Solana blockchain.
STEPN was founded in August 2021 by Australian blockchain entrepreneur Yawn Rong and is built on the Solana blockchain. It currently ranks as the No1 M2E project on Coinmarketcap and Coingecko.
STEPN became the most popular application in the crypto market in the first quarter of 2022. It has been in the news lately for its success following the massive support and adoption from fans all over the world.
According to an announcement on Medium published on Tuesday 3rd of May, it has hit the 2.3 million active user mark.
“We’re blessed to say that our growth has been quite astronomical. In under six months of launching our public beta last year, STEPN has blossomed into a vibrant community of over 2.3 million monthly active users and attracted over half a million daily active users,”
The M2E project incentivizes users to live a healthier lifestyle through a straightforward token reward mechanism. Users buy NFT sneakers, which they can use to earn in-game currency($GMT token) while walking, running, or jogging. Different types of sneakers give returns at different rates, the higher a sneaker’s efficiency attribute, the more tokens per minute the user can earn.
STEPN allows users to live a healthier lifestyle and earn money for it.
Read also:
Top Move to earn projects on Ethereum
Top GameFi projects to watch out for in Q2 2022
5 Reasons Why the Metaverse is Important
Top 5 NFT Wallets to Store Your Collectibles
14 Projects Selected for Season 4 of Binance Incubation Program
The Parallel; an Infinite PlayToEarn Metaverse
Genopets was co-founded by Albert Chen and Benjamin Tse in 2021. It is the first game to introduce the concept of Move-to-earn. It is built on the Solana blockchain and is currently ranked No.3 in the M2E category on Coinmarketcap.
Genopets combines users’ step data from their mobile device with p2e economics so players can earn crypto for taking action in real life as they explore the Genovese evolving and battling their Genopet. $GENE token is the governance and staking token that represents the value of the Genopets game as a whole and is used to craft in-game NFTs.
Genopets bring fun and rewarding experiences to users. Unlike many play-to-earn games, there is no upfront entry cost to begin playing Genopets. Users can summon their Genopet for free and begin earning right away.
However, users may wish to purchase additional NFTs and items either from the marketplace or during a sale event to progress quicker.
What do you think of this article? Let’s hear from you in the comment section
Move To Earn: Keep Fit, Sport, Connect and Earn on the Calo Metaverse
Top Move-to-Earn Projects
Top Move-to-earn projects on BNB Smart Chain
Genopets vs Digital Fitness (DEFIT): A Comparison of Moves
Digital Fitness ($DEFIT): Move, Get Fit and Earn Rewards
[…] post Top Move to Earn Projects on Solana appeared first on CryptoTvplus: DeFi, NFT, Bitcoin, Ethereum Altcoin, Cryptocurrency & […]
While blockchain brought in new and innovative ways of earning with decentralized systems where anyone anywhere, around the world, can…
The Move-to-Earn revolution started in 2021 with the release of Genopets. After that, other projects came into the scene with…
The advent of Bitcoin has paved the way for seamless cross-border payments. The demand for third-party intervention in financial transactions…
A new economy was opened in 2017 when blockchain was integrated into gaming to produce the first Web3 game: CryptoKitties….
Crypto gaming used to be new a few years ago but it’s going mainstream now. However, there are some sectors…
Copyright © 2022 CryptoTvplus. Powered by MA Media.