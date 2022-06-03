Top Move to Earn Projects on Solana – CryptoTvplus

Ads

Top Move-to-Earn Projects

Digital Fitness ($DEFIT): Move, Get Fit and Earn Rewards

Top 5 Move-to-earn Applications on Google Playstore

Top Move-to-Earn Projects Below $100 Million Market Cap

MetaRuffy: An Intersection of Blockchain, Web3, VR, and AR

Mogul Productions; The NFT Marketplace for Film & Entertainment industry

NFT Worlds; The Decentralized & Community-driven NFT & Gaming Platform

Bitcoin for Beginners: Understanding the Chain

Terra Blockchain Ecosystem: DeFi And Stablecoins

LooksRare: Overview of the Community-first NFT Marketplace

Bitcoin for Beginners: Understanding the Chain

Understanding Bitcoin Halving

Proof of Work: How Bitcoin Achieves Consensus

Factors Affecting the Adoption of Bitcoin

Bitcoin Forks; Hard & Soft Forks

Mogul Productions; The NFT Marketplace for Film & Entertainment industry

NFT Worlds; The Decentralized & Community-driven NFT & Gaming Platform

LooksRare: Overview of the Community-first NFT Marketplace

Ethereum Migration to PoS: Becoming ETH 2.0 Validator

Ethereum Consensus Algorithm PoW: Challenges, Economics & Finality

How to connect Trust Wallet to Binance Smart Chain (BEP20)

Nine (9) Features You Need to Know About Fantom Blockchain

Understanding the Consensus of Fantom: Lachesis.

Understanding the Fantom (FTM) Blockchain

Avalanche Ecosystem: Chains, DEXes & Wallets

Avalanche Blockchain Consensus Algorithm

Understanding Avalanche Blockchain

Polkadot: Parachain & Substrate

Understanding the Polkadot Blockchain

Understanding the HECO (Huobi ECO) Chain

Understanding Solana, it’s Proof of History & Smart Contract

Terra Blockchain Ecosystem: DeFi And Stablecoins

The Terra Blockchain Consensus Algorithm

Terra Blockchain Ecosystem: DEXes & Wallets

“An Evening with Lars” – Discussions on Finance, Web3 and The Digital Economy

Nigerian Government Interested in Crypto Despite Restrictions

Betting BIG on DeFi & NFTs – A BNUG Event

DeFi Conference 2021: The Rise of Decentralised Finance

OKExTalks – Learn, Unlearn and Relearn

We need solutions that help businesses in a decentralized manner

Monetary Policy has been replaced with tyranny; e-Naira will be a flop – Chiagozie Iwu

Senator Ihenyen, Chairman-elect, SiBAN Shares his Plans & Commitment to Take SiBAN to the next level

Did you miss Inside Blockchain on CryptoTvplus yesterday 16th Nov.?

Book Review: Understanding EOS by Toju Kaka

AlterVerse: The Creative VR Platform For Creators

Breaking: BTC Breaks New ATH

Market Outlook for the Week; BTC, ETH and Top Coins to Watch

BTC Hits 55k, Returns back to $1 Trillion Market Capitalization

Market Outlook for the week; BTC, ETH and Altcoins

Announcing Binance BCAT Africa 2022 – Digital Economy

Revoland Sponsors Binance BCAT Africa 2022 South East Edition

Binance Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Awareness Tour (BCAT) – South East Edition, 2022

Blockchain Technology is Not Cryptocurrency and Cryptocurrency is Not Unlawful in Nigeria: To All Public Agencies, Law Enforcement Agencies, Banks, and Other Institutions in Nigeria

Chairman of Concordium, Lars Christensen to Visit Nigeria

Genopets vs Digital Fitness (DEFIT): A Comparison of Moves

STEPN vs MOOV: A Comparison of Moves

Crypto Bootcamp Community Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day Across Africa

Explore, Build Assets, Fight and Earn in the Supernova Space

Owl.Games: The Rise of Crypto Games in the Casino Industry

Why You Should Attend Binance BCAT Africa 2022

Nigerian SEC Releases Guidelines on Crypto Asset Regulation

Crypto Market Crash: The Truth about Luna & UST Collapse

How to make your first $2000 with Gamic Guild

Published

on

By

At the back of Metaverse, NFT, and play-to-earn projects, Move-to-earn projects are currently the new hype and wave.



There are a plethora of them, all with unique features. But a feature that cuts across all is that they reward users for activities like jogging, walking, dancing, and more.



The dominant blockchains on which these M2E projects are built are Solana, BNB Chain, and Ethereum. This article examines the top move-to-earn projects on the Solana blockchain.



STEPN was founded in August 2021 by Australian blockchain entrepreneur Yawn Rong and is built on the Solana blockchain. It currently ranks as the No1 M2E project on Coinmarketcap and Coingecko.



STEPN became the most popular application in the crypto market in the first quarter of 2022. It has been in the news lately for its success following the massive support and adoption from fans all over the world.



According to an announcement on Medium published on Tuesday 3rd of May, it has hit the 2.3 million active user mark.



“We’re blessed to say that our growth has been quite astronomical. In under six months of launching our public beta last year, STEPN has blossomed into a vibrant community of over 2.3 million monthly active users and attracted over half a million daily active users,”



The M2E project incentivizes users to live a healthier lifestyle through a straightforward token reward mechanism. Users buy NFT sneakers, which they can use to earn in-game currency($GMT token) while walking, running, or jogging. Different types of sneakers give returns at different rates, the higher a sneaker’s efficiency attribute, the more tokens per minute the user can earn.



STEPN allows users to live a healthier lifestyle and earn money for it.



Read also:

Top Move to earn projects on Ethereum

Top GameFi projects to watch out for in Q2 2022

5 Reasons Why the Metaverse is Important

Top 5 NFT Wallets to Store Your Collectibles

14 Projects Selected for Season 4 of Binance Incubation Program

The Parallel; an Infinite PlayToEarn Metaverse



Genopets was co-founded by Albert Chen and Benjamin Tse in 2021. It is the first game to introduce the concept of Move-to-earn. It is built on the Solana blockchain and is currently ranked No.3 in the M2E category on Coinmarketcap.



Genopets combines users’ step data from their mobile device with p2e economics so players can earn crypto for taking action in real life as they explore the Genovese evolving and battling their Genopet. $GENE token is the governance and staking token that represents the value of the Genopets game as a whole and is used to craft in-game NFTs.



Genopets bring fun and rewarding experiences to users. Unlike many play-to-earn games, there is no upfront entry cost to begin playing Genopets. Users can summon their Genopet for free and begin earning right away.



However, users may wish to purchase additional NFTs and items either from the marketplace or during a sale event to progress quicker.



What do you think of this article? Let’s hear from you in the comment section

Move To Earn: Keep Fit, Sport, Connect and Earn on the Calo Metaverse

Top Move-to-Earn Projects

Top Move-to-earn projects on BNB Smart Chain

Genopets vs Digital Fitness (DEFIT): A Comparison of Moves

Digital Fitness ($DEFIT): Move, Get Fit and Earn Rewards

[…] post Top Move to Earn Projects on Solana appeared first on CryptoTvplus: DeFi, NFT, Bitcoin, Ethereum Altcoin, Cryptocurrency & […]

While blockchain brought in new and innovative ways of earning with decentralized systems where anyone anywhere, around the world, can…

The Move-to-Earn revolution started in 2021 with the release of Genopets. After that, other projects came into the scene with…

The advent of Bitcoin has paved the way for seamless cross-border payments. The demand for third-party intervention in financial transactions…

A new economy was opened in 2017 when blockchain was integrated into gaming to produce the first Web3 game: CryptoKitties….

Crypto gaming used to be new a few years ago but it’s going mainstream now. However, there are some sectors…

Copyright © 2022 CryptoTvplus. Powered by MA Media.

source