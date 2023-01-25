Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction. BudBlockz Presale Tripled in Value

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is selling out its presale as the price has already more than doubled, with many crypto analysts expecting significant returns.

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is here to make investing in the cannabis market accessible to everyone. Cardano (ADA) has bounced back from recent lows but still struggles to find a footing.

BudBlockz (BLUNT)

BudBlockz is an Ethereum-based project poised to create an open and decentralized ecosystem where cannabis enthusiasts can meet, socialize, and trade their favorite cannabis products.

The platform aims to fulfill this by launching a decentralized e-commerce network to grant access to all cannabis vendors and supporters in cannabis-friendly states and countries.

Consequently, businesses and users can buy and sell high-quality cannabis products securely, transparently, and efficiently.

The e-commerce platform is to rely on its native token, BLUNT, to power its ecosystem. The token will serve as a mode of payment through which all payments and transaction fees are settled.

Additionally, the token will offer holders various incentives, including discount codes for various cannabis products in stores and fractionalized ownership of cannabis farms and dispensaries.

BudBlockz will launch its NFT collection named Ganja Guruz, a 10,000 NFTs based on cannabis themes; this will help make it easy for users to tokenize their real-world assets and trade NFTs.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is a digital token that can store value or send and receive funds. The ADA token runs on the Cardano blockchain, a first-of-its-kind decentralized network entirely based on scientific and mathematical principles and designed by experts in cryptography and engineering.

The Cardano blockchain can be used to build smart contracts and, in turn, create decentralized protocols and applications.

In addition, the ability to send and receive funds instantly for minimal fees has many applications in business and finance.

Instead of attempting to intercept the global regulators, Cardano is building a blockchain considering current regulations and aiming to provide financial services to everyone.

Like many cryptocurrencies, Cardano (ADA) has experienced a significant year-long drop in value. In the last 12 months, the token has decreased by 82.48% since November 16, 2022.

It dropped 12.02% in late November 2022 and 3.55% last December, meaning there have not been any recent bumps in value to bring positive news.

Conclusion

BudBlockz is expected to reach a new all-time high as it moves to bridge the gap between cannabis and crypto. By enhancing access to high-quality cannabis products, the project stands to attract strong interest from investors and generate significant value.

