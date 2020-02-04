LG announced it is making available Apple TV app on some select 2019 model TVs. This would make it possible for LG TV owners to view Apple TV+, the video subscription service Apple launched a few months back. Users can access the Apple TV apps from LG Home Launcher and will have access to Apple Originals like ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Little America’, ‘Servant’ and so on.

With the Apple TV app, LG TV owners will also be able to subscribe to Apple TV channels, besides also accessing the iTunes video library which is home to more than 100,000 movies and TV shows that viewers can rent or buy. Apple TV members will also have a host of perks, which includes offline or online access to premium video service which are ad-free as well as on-demand, which means those can be watched any time they want.

LG also stated viewers would love to have Apple TV app on their TVs given the excellent viewing experience those provide for. Viewers can have the best cinematic experience with the LG TVs that offer the best of sound and immersive picture quality. The TVs being Dolby Vision compliant, viewers will have the best viewing experience they can expect given that there are several titles available in Dolby Vision.

The Apple TV app already comes pre-installed on LG’s new 2020 line-up of smart TVs. Among the 2019 model TVs which are compatible with the Apple TV app include all of the 2019 OLED TVs along with the SM9X and SM8X series of TVs belonging to the NanoCell range. The Apple TV app will also be coming to the UM7X and UM6X series of LG UHD TVs before the end of this month itself while the company’s 2018 range of TVs will be made compatible with Apple TV app later in the year.

LG had earlier announced its smart TVs have been made compliant with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit via a firmware update. This makes it possible for iPhone, iPad or Mac owners to share or mirror content on their respective devices to the LG TVs. That apart, users will also be able to sync music or sound from the LG TV to AirPlay 2 compatible speakers in their home.