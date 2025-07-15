Amazfit Active 2 Receives Update Addressing Strength Training Issues

Amazfit has started rolling out a fresh software update for its Active 2 (Round) smartwatch, aimed at fixing a nagging bug that had been frustrating a lot of strength training enthusiasts. Tagged as version 6.1.20.3, this update is being pushed globally in phases and should reach most users soon. It specifically addresses an issue where strength training workouts weren’t being saved correctly. In some cases, users reported that instead of logging the latest session, the watch would oddly display data from a previous workout.

Key Takeaways:

Amazfit Active 2 is receiving software version 6.1.20.3

The update targets a bug that affected strength training workout saves

Users reported seeing previous workout details instead of the current one

Update is being rolled out globally in phases through the Zepp app

No confirmation yet on whether it fixes the app list scrolling lag

The Amazfit Active 2 is already a favorite among fitness-focused users, particularly in markets. With support for over 160 sports modes and a specific focus on strength training accuracy, it’s become a go-to device for many. But this glitch had thrown a wrench into things. Imagine wrapping up an intense strength training session only to find out your progress didn’t get saved—annoying, right? Fortunately, this latest update appears to have tackled that head-on, according to the official release notes.

Hardware-wise, the Active 2 is no slouch. It sports a crisp 1.32-inch AMOLED display that can reach up to 2000 nits of brightness—handy for those sweaty outdoor workouts in the sun. Under the hood, it uses the BioTracker 6.0 PPG biometric sensor, which handles 24/7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 readings, and stress monitoring. Add in Bluetooth calling, five-satellite GPS tracking, and a battery that can last up to 10 days (or 19 days in saver mode), and you’ve got a pretty complete fitness companion.

The software side runs on Zepp OS, and while this patch fixes a very specific bug, some users are still curious about when Zepp OS 5.0 might be landing for the Active 2. There’s been no word on that just yet.

As for this update, you’ll need to head over to the Zepp app on your phone to check if version 6.1.20.3 is ready for your device. The rollout is staggered, so it might take a little time to show up everywhere. Also worth noting: while the strength training save issue has been addressed, some users had previously pointed out that version 6.1.20.2 introduced some sluggishness when scrolling through the app list. Whether this latest update indirectly smooths that out remains to be seen.

All in all, it’s good to see Amazfit paying attention to feedback and fine-tuning the experience. Strength training is a core part of many users’ routines, so having this bug fixed is a win.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the new update for Amazfit Active 2?

A1: The new update is software version 6.1.20.3. It mainly fixes a bug that had been affecting the saving of strength training workouts.

Q2: What issue did the update resolve for strength training?

A2: The update addressed a glitch where the watch sometimes failed to save completed strength training sessions, occasionally showing a previous session instead.

Q3: How can I update my Amazfit Active 2?

A3: You can update the watch using the Zepp app on your smartphone, provided the update has been made available in your region.

Q4: Will this update improve general performance or fix other bugs?

A4: The update primarily focuses on fixing the strength training save issue. It’s unclear whether it also addresses other lingering problems like app list scrolling lag.

Q5: What are the key features of the Amazfit Active 2?

A5: Key features include a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with 2000 nits brightness, over 160 sports modes, smart strength training recognition, 24/7 heart rate and stress monitoring via BioTracker 6.0 PPG, Bluetooth calling, five-satellite GPS support, and a battery life of up to 10 days under typical use.