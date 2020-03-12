Redmi Note 9 pro and Note 9 Pro Max launched in India, features indigenous ISRO designed NavIC chip

Xiaomi launched its new Note 9 range of phones in India, which also happens to be the first country the phone has been launched in. While we have seen Chinese companies often launching their device first in India before elsewhere, there is a special reason for Xiaomi doing the same with its new Note 9 series this time, it being the fitment of the new navigation system, NavIC developed by India’s premier space research agency ISRO.

The phone also impresses with the rest of its specs, which include the latest Snapdragon 720G processor, a 6.67-inch FHD+ display having 20:9 aspect ratio along with a quite massive 5020 mAh battery. The phone comes with a Type C port as well along with support for fast charging. The Note 9 Pro is accompanied by an 18W charger while the Pro Max comes bundled with a 33W charger for faster recharges.

Further, the Note 9 Pro comes in two memory and storage size options – 4 GB/64 GB and 6 GB/128 GB priced INR 12,999 and INR 15,999 respectively.

The Note 9 Pro Max however is available in three variants – 6 GB/64 GB, 6 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/128 GB that are priced INR 14,999, INR 16,999 and INR 18,999 respectively.

Both the versions have a quad camera setup at the rear though the Pro Max has higher resolutions lenses. That includes a 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For the Note 9 Pro, its a combination of 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 mp sensor of the same types respectively.

The Pro Max also comes with a higher resolution 32 mp selfie cam, it being of 16 mp for the Note 9 Pro. The front cam in both the phones peeps from a centrally mounted punch hole.

The phone runs the latest MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and boasts of such features as IR blaster and 380V surge protection, along with P2i hydrophobic nano-coating. Colour options with the phone include Interstellar Black, Aurora Blue, Glacier White. The phones are available from Amazon.in as well as the company site starting March 25.