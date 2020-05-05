Lenovo has a new trick up its sleeve to entice gamers, it is a new Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone that the company is busy hyping on its official Weibo channels prior to a release expected to happen sometime soon.

Now Lenovo isn’t a household name when it comes to smartphones. Rather, its PCs and server solutions are among the company’s more popular offerings. All of that is set to change with the new gaming smartphone which is likely to share its name with the company’s gaming subdivision that goes by the name Lenovo Legion.

Going by that name, the Lenovo legion is set to be unique in several aspects which includes a side facing pop-up cam and twin USB-C ports apart from top-of-the-line specs of course. Its going to sport ‘Y’ shaped patterns on the rear which may light up as well and should be enough to make people aware of its exalted status, that of being a high-end gaming phone.

Unfortunately, not all details are available just yet though what is amply clear is that the phone will be packing the latest Snapdragon 865 processor. Expect the phone to also come with large doses of memory and storage along with a huge battery as well. There already is information its going to be LPDDDR5 RAM that makes its way into the phone along with UFS 3.0 internal storage.

The phone is also touted to have a display with 144 Hz refresh rate and a 270 Hz tough sampling rate for top notch responsiveness. Further, its going to be a FHD+ display – 2340 x 1080 pixels – for the phone, which should be enough to make things come alive. The phone is going to run Android 10 right out of the gates, with the company’s own ZUI 12 running on top.

There is going to be a dual lens rear cam as well, as is evident in the several images of the phone the company released. That would include a 64 mp primary cam along with a 16 mp wide angle lens. The pop-up arrangement that emerges from the sides will be hosting a 20 mp selfie cam. The design feature is unique but quite thoughtful as that is the orientation most gamers will prefer for gaming livestreams.

The same goes for the secondary USB-C port placed at the bottom that makes charging a lot more convenient. Worth mentioning, the phone will also support 90W fast charging to ensure least disruptions to your gaming sessions. Then there is a new heat dissipation mechanism as well to ensure the internals always remain cool, even during intense gaming.

Expect more details to emerge soon, which includes the pricing and availability in India.