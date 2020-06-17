HTC, which once was among the front line smartphone manufacturers in the world, is back with two new phones – the U20 5G and Desire 20 Pro. You have read it right, its the same company that once challenged the top-tier Android phone makers but has been missing from the scene for the last several years is now back again.

Also, the Taiwan based company isn’t starting from where it had left off. Rather, the two new phones do show HTC has been keeping up with the times well enough. The phones look par for the course with its zero-bezel display while the chin seems to be within acceptable limits.

HTC U20 5G:

Powering the U20 is the Snapdragon 765G and Adreno 620 GPU. It also is the bigger of the two given its 6.8-inch Full HD+ display. The phone comes with an 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM along with 256 GB of storage. It runs Android 10 and houses a 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Another highlight of the U20 is its quad-camera setup comprising of a 48 mp primary camera along with an 8 mp ultra wide-angle lens and two 2 mp sensors for depth mapping and macro shooting each. For selfies, you get a 32 mp snapper at the front. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port.

The phone has been launched in Taiwan for NT$ 18,990 which comes to around Rs. 48,000. Color options include Dark Green and Crystal White. Availability starts July 1.

Desire 20 Pro:

The Desire 20 Pro comes powered by the Snapdragon 665, which sure is a bit dated. There is the Adreno 610 GPU as well along with 6 gigs of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of native storage. The full HD+ display is all of 6.5-inch, which makes just a wee bit smaller than the U20.

For optics, the phone comes with a 48 mp primary cam, an 8 mp ultra wide-angle lens and two 2 mp cameras for depth mapping and macro shooting. Also, it too sports a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The phone is priced NT$ 8,990 in Taiwan (about Rs. 23,000) and will go on sale starting June 18.