Acer has a new Chromebook to show off, the Spin 713 which succeeds the Spin 13 that we have had since 2018. That makes the new Spin 713 a premium offering with an all aluminum build which Acer is also claiming to be extremely durable and rugged.

According to Acer, the reinforced design together with the shock absorbing bumper can withstand drops from as high as 48 inches. Besides, the casing is also strong enough to withstand downforce of up to a max of 60 kilos or 132 pounds. Both the ratings seem more than adequate for a 2-in-1 laptop when subjected to normal usage.

As for its specifications, the Spin 713 comes powered by a 10th generation Intel processor with up to 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for the top-end model. The company is also touting 10-hours of usage on a single full charge.

For the display, it is a 13.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen panel that you have and is lit up by 2256 x 1504 pixels. The display has a 3:2 aspect ratio with the hinge capable of 360 degree rotation. What that means is that the display can be pushed all the way back to make it stand in tent mode or placed flat to interact via the touchscreen.

Coming to ports, the Spin 713 comes with twin USB Type-C ports, a USB 3 Type-A port, and a full-size HDMI port. There is a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well as is a MicroSD card reader. Acer said the Chromebook could be charged via both the USB-C ports, besides supporting data transfer of up to 5 Gbps. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5 and dual band Wi-Fi 6.

The keyboard is backlit to allow for typing convenience while the trackpad and the touchscreen get Gorilla Glass protection for enhanced strength. Then there are bottom firing speakers as well. The laptop weighs just 1.37 kilos and measures 16.8 mm.

Price starts at $629.99 which applies to the Spin 713 version with an Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8 gigs of memory, and a 128 GB eMMC SSD. The laptop is alls et to make its debut in North America in July and will subsequently launch in Europe, Middle-east and Africa.