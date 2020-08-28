Another day and another new iPhone 12 leak have come to the fore. This time, the leak is in the form of screenshots, the sort of which Apple depicts on its own home page. The leak also claims to have all the details of the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max device, including the rear camera info as well.

Credit for the leak, interestingly, goes to someone identified on Twitter as Leaks and is claiming to have got the info from people privy to the development of the phone. However, as it usually is, none of the info mentioned here has been acknowledged by Apple. That makes it best to ingest the above facts with the proverbial pinch of salt.

Coming to what has been revealed, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch OLED panel on the front. The display has a resolution of 1284 x 2788 pixels, which makes for a pixel spread of 460ppi. This betters that of the iPhone 11 Pro Max but only slightly, 458 vs. 460. The iPhone 11 Pro Max came with a smaller 5.8-inch display.

The other highlight of the display is its 120 Hz refresh rate, something that was rumored for quite some time. However, there have been contradicting reports on this as some sources mentioned all the iPhone 12 models will have standard refresh rates while noted leaker, Jon Prosser claimed in a more recent leak the high refresh rate will be available on at least the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

For optics, the top-end iPhone 12 will have a triple camera system comprising of a 13 MP primary sensor along with two other sensors for ultra-wide angle and tele-photo shots. Then, there is going to be the LIDAR sensor too similar to that of the iPad Pro and is speculated to offer a new dimension of Augmented Reality experience to users.

As for its processor, it is the new A14 Bionic chip that would be powering the phone. The chip will have a fourth gen Neural Engine to provide for more advanced AI experiences. Battery life is expected to better that of the iPhone 11 Pro Max by about 2 hours.

Coming to the price, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to retail for $1099, which again is the same as that of the iPhone 11 Pro Max.