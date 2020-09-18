The upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max has recently been spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking site, where it has been found to have an overall score of 572,333. While that sure is an impressive figure, the other aspect that is hard to miss is the fitment of a 6 GB RAM, the highest it has ever been on any iPhone so far. The above revelation is courtesy of leaker Ice Universe, who leaked the screenshot of the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s AnTuTu performance.

The other aspect that too catches the attention right away is the new A14 chip that powers the iPhone 12 range. Apple has unveiled the chip just days back and is also the one to power the latest fourth generation iPad Air device. For reference, the iPhone 11 Pro Max with A13 Bionic chip and 4 GB of memory returned scores of 524,436.

AnTutu exposed the results of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the performance of the Apple A14 was disappointing. This score is even lower than Snapdragon 865+. pic.twitter.com/7x5feZ0GPo — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 17, 2020

That way, the new A14 sure makes for a bump in specs compared to its predecessors though what is also evident is that other Android phones powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 or 865+ chipset have returned better scores. The ROG Phone 3 scored more than 600,000 even though it comes with 12 GB of RAM.

That said, while an AnTuTu score sure is an indication of a phone’s capability, there is no way one can be sure of how it reflects on the true performance of the phone in the real world. For much of that would depend on the sort of usage the device is likely to be subjected to.

Meanwhile, a few other details that the AnTuTu listing revealed about the top-end iPhone 12 model include 128 GB of storage. Further, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is also shown to come pre-loaded with the latest iOS 14.1 operating system.

As for its expected launch schedule, that likely will happen sometime in October. Apple just held its Time Flies event, where it launched the fourth-gen iPad Air, eighth-gen iPad, along with the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. No mention was made about the iPhone 12 during the entire show.