Microsoft Corporation saw its revenue jump 22 percent in 2019-20 to Rs. 8,883, with its cloud operations proving to be the biggest contributor to its growth story in the country. With this, profits saw an impressive 62 percent improvement to Rs. 624 crore, up from the Rs. 386 crore it managed in the preceding year.

The above information has its origins in the regulatory documents that the business intelligence platform Tofler had access to. Microsoft though is yet to offer any comment on this yet.