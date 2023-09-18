3 Immediate Steps to Skyrocket Your Cloud Computing Career in 2023

The cloud computing industry is evolving at an unprecedented rate, making it crucial for professionals to stay ahead of the curve. If you’re looking to enhance your career in this booming field, here are three actionable steps you can take right now.

1. Acquire In-Demand Certifications

According to a recent article by InfoWorld, certifications are a key factor in boosting your cloud computing career. They not only validate your skills but also make you more marketable to employers.

AWS Certified Solutions Architect: This certification is ideal for those who design cloud infrastructures and architectures.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals: This is a beginner-level certification for those new to Azure.

Google Associate Cloud Engineer: This certification is for those who deploy applications, monitor operations, and manage enterprise solutions on Google Cloud.

2. Network Through Specialized User Groups

Networking is often overlooked but is vital for career growth. Jweasytech suggests joining local cloud computing user groups or meetups. These are often aligned with specific cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft, or Google.

Meetup.com: A great platform to find local cloud computing meetups.

Provider-Specific Events: AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud often host their own events, both online and offline.

Webinars: These are a convenient way to network and learn new skills from the comfort of your home.

3. Master Key Skills

TechTarget lists 23 key skills that are essential for a career in cloud computing. Here are a few you should focus on:

Cloud Security: As more companies move to the cloud, security is becoming increasingly important.

DevOps: This combines software development and IT operations to shorten the system development life cycle.

Machine Learning: With the rise of AI, machine learning skills are becoming more valuable in cloud computing.

Quick Takeaways:

Get Certified: Choose a certification that aligns with your career goals.

Network: Use platforms like Meetup.com to connect with like-minded professionals.

Skill Up: Focus on in-demand skills like cloud security, DevOps, and machine learning.

By following these steps, you’re not just keeping pace with the industry; you’re setting yourself up to lead it.