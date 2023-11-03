Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Date Confirmed for January 17, 2024

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S24, sooner than expected. A new report from South Korean publication SBS Biz claims that the Galaxy S24 series will be launched on January 17, 2024, in San Francisco, USA. This is earlier than the usual February launch date for Samsung flagships.

Key Highlights:

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, 2024, in San Francisco, USA.

This is earlier than the usual February launch date for Samsung flagships.

The early launch is reportedly due to Samsung’s efforts to offset the sluggish performance of its semiconductor division.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to feature a new design, a more powerful processor, and improved cameras.

The early launch is reportedly due to Samsung’s efforts to offset the sluggish performance of its semiconductor division. Samsung is the world’s largest memory chip maker, but its sales have been declining in recent months due to a global economic slowdown. The company is hoping that an early launch of the Galaxy S24 series will help to boost sales and offset some of the losses from its semiconductor division.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to feature a new design, a more powerful processor, and improved cameras. The base Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus models are rumored to have a new flat-edge design, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to retain the curved-edge design of its predecessor. All three models are expected to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is rumored to be a significant performance upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor found in the current Galaxy S23 series.

In the camera department, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to feature a new 200MP main sensor. This would be the highest-resolution sensor ever used in a smartphone. The other two models are expected to have a 108MP main sensor.

In addition to the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy S23 FE at the same event. The Galaxy S23 FE is a Fan Edition model of the Galaxy S23, and it is expected to be more affordable than the Galaxy S24 series.

Overall, the Galaxy S24 series is shaping up to be a significant upgrade over the Galaxy S23 series. With its new design, more powerful processor, and improved cameras, the Galaxy S24 series is sure to be one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2024.