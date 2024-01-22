Palworld’s Record-Breaking Weekend: 5 Million Sales and Top Steam Ranking

Palworld, a new survival game from developer PocketPair, has achieved sensational success, selling over four million units in just three days and surpassing 5 million sales shortly after. This remarkable feat has catapulted Palworld to the top of Steam’s most-played games list, even beating the record previously held by the high-profile game Cyberpunk 2077.

Key Highlights:

Palworld sold over 4 million units in three days, later reaching 5 million sales.

The game achieved a peak concurrent Steam player count of 1.29 million, ranking fifth in Steam history.

Palworld’s success surpasses that of Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring in terms of concurrent players.

Despite being in Early Access and experiencing server issues, the game has received a ‘Very Positive’ user rating on Steam.

Palworld is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

A New Benchmark in Gaming

Palworld’s launch has set a new benchmark in the Gaming industry, surpassing well-known titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring in concurrent player numbers. This open-world action-adventure game, which includes elements of the survival genre, now boasts the fifth-highest peak concurrent players in the history of Steam. It currently stands behind other major titles like Dota 2, Lost Ark, Counter-Strike 2, and PUBG: Battlegrounds.

The Rise of Palworld

The game’s unique theme, often described as ‘Pokémon with guns’, along with its crafting elements, has attracted a massive audience. Just two weeks before its release, Palworld was already among the top ten most wishlisted games on Steam, indicating a strong pre-launch interest. This interest translated into real numbers, with the game selling 86,000 copies per hour at one point.

Challenges and Controversies

Despite its success, Palworld faced server issues, prompting an emergency meeting with Epic Online Services. Additionally, the game has sparked online debates due to its creature designs, which bear similarities to Pokémon. However, these controversies have not dampened the game’s popularity, as evidenced by its ‘Very Positive’ user rating on Steam.

Conclusion: A Monumental Achievement for Palworld

Palworld’s swift ascent to the top of Steam’s most-played games list, coupled with its remarkable sales figures, marks a monumental achievement for PocketPair and the gaming industry. This success story showcases the potential for innovative gaming concepts to capture the imagination of a wide audience. Palworld’s blend of action, adventure, and survival elements, complemented by its unique theme, has clearly resonated with gamers worldwide, setting a new standard for success in the gaming market.