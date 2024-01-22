Ace Attorney’s Future: Promising Continuation for Capcom’s Iconic Franchise

In a thrilling update for fans of Capcom’s Ace Attorney series, producer Kenichi Hashimoto has confirmed the franchise’s bright future. Here are the key highlights:

Capcom reaffirms commitment to the Ace Attorney series.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy set for release on January 25, 2024.

Producer Kenichi Hashimoto hints at future developments using the RE Engine.

No plans to end the series, ensuring ongoing legal adventures for fans.

Capcom’s Unwavering Support for Ace Attorney

Since its debut in 2001, the Ace Attorney series has garnered a dedicated following for its unique blend of legal drama and adventure. Capcom’s recent announcement confirms their continued support for the franchise, much to the delight of its global fanbase.

The Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Scheduled for release on January 25, 2024, the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will bring three mainline Ace Attorney games to modern platforms. This move is part of Capcom’s strategy to keep the series accessible and relevant, introducing these classics to new audiences and providing a fresh experience for long-time fans.

Future Prospects and Engine Developments

Hashimoto’s comments on the use of the RE Engine for future Ace Attorney titles spark excitement about the potential evolution of the series. While specifics are under wraps, the use of this advanced engine suggests significant advancements in game design and storytelling.

Continuing the Legacy

The Ace Attorney series, known for its engrossing narratives and memorable characters, has played a pivotal role in popularizing visual novel games in the West. With Capcom’s assurance of ongoing support, fans can look forward to more gripping courtroom battles and intriguing storylines.

Conclusion

Capcom’s commitment to the Ace Attorney series is a testament to its enduring appeal and cultural significance. As the franchise looks to the future, fans can rest assured that their favorite legal drama will continue to deliver captivating experiences. With new developments on the horizon, the Ace Attorney series remains a cornerstone of Capcom’s portfolio.