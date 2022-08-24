NFT Tokens That Could Do 50x: Flow, Decentraland, and Big Eyes Coin

Ads

NFTs, or Non Fungible Tokens are cryptographic assets built on Blockchain technology. Unlike fungible tokens, NFTs are not interchangeable, cannot be replaced, and have unique properties. Projects like the Big Eyes (BIG) Coin are maximising the concept and profitability of NFTs and rolling out use cases where the everyday user can benefit by aiming to shift wealth from a centralised system to Decentralised finance (DeFi).

NFTs are digital and sometimes rare assets. They can include virtual collectables like artworks, music, games, and other assets that hold value. The owner of an NFT can choose to keep it, sell it for a profit or even exchange it for other assets.

The buying and selling of NFTs, like other assets, are based on demand and the market situation. The unique properties of NFTs allow them not to be forged, making them irreplaceable. These immersive features of NFTs are driving a revolution in the industries where they are integrated and further give a creative output to the products pushed to the market. NFT tokens can help facilitate transactions on platforms with NFT at their ecosystem’s core. This article will explore NFT tokens like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Flow (FLOW), and Decentraland (MANA).

What to Know About Flow (FLOW), Decentraland (MANA), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Flow (FLOW)

The Flow (FLOW) ecosystem is a proof of stake network that was launched in 2019 on Cadence by Dapper Lab. Cadence is the company behind Cryptokitties play-to-earn blockchain game and Cryptokitties NFTs.

It is a platform for creators to access the Web 3.0 space, NFTs, DeFi, and Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAO). Creators on the Flow playground launched in 2020 can exclusively develop digital assets as NFTs. The Flow platform’s native currency is FLOW; it is used on the platform to settle transaction fees and vote to contribute to the improvement and development of the project.

FLOW can be staked for passive income and can be traded on exchanges and stored in wallets where they are compatible. The Flow network, using its token FLOW, is made available to developers who want to learn and build blockchain applications on Cadence. Cryptocurrency platforms like Coinmarketcap can provide more in-depth information on the Flow (FLOW) token.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is an NFT token that aids users in creating and selling or buying content on the Decentraland 3D virtual reality. The Decentraland platform builds on the Ethereum blockchain utilizing a shared user-owned network.

The project architecture is vast but divided into three levels: The Consensus Layer, which is the land access layer and allows clients to access LAND and its contents, and the Land Content Layer, which enables the downloading of assets using a decentralised supply mechanism, and The Real-time Layer, which serves as the connection base for users’ viewers.

The Decentraland (MANA) metaverse includes a 3D LAND NFT for socialising, interacting, learning, trading, and playing. The Decentraland NFT token (MANA) is used to purchase LAND in the platform’s metaverse; users can access any of the 90,601LANDs on the Decentraland platform using MANA. To acquire MANA tokens, check out the list of exchanges where it is listed and make a purchase.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes (BIG) Token is a community token built by Big Eyes to express its innovative goal of transferring wealth into the DeFi space and contributing to being an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem.

NFT is at the core of the Big Eyes (BIG) Token ecosystem, with the Big Eyes (BIG) NFT taking the lead in exciting experiences on the platform. ‘Big Eyes’ is a cat adopted by a scientist couple working in NASA but was later separated from them; this became the beginning of its story. It finally became a saving hook for humans and the ocean after being saved from drowning and finding its true strength.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem values community and aims to promote togetherness and like-mindedness. With this vision, the team is stepping into the gear that could give the community token adopters the blueprint for massive wealth creation through NFTs.

Evidence-based blockchain hype is another exciting concept Big Eyes Coin (BIG) stands to propagate by stuffing its community with content and events that could lead to self-sustained growth and proper Blockchain onboarding. All these stand on the Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Why You Should Explore Big Eyes (BIG) Token

Community Vibes: The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) team is keen on community and has a system set up to ensure that its community is fully involved in the running of the platform and decision-making. This focus also accounts for the team making 90% of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) available at launch. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) evidence-based hype campaign will also be cheered on by the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) community, which will run from presale till the conclusion of its roadmap.

DeFi: The platform users will access simplified DeFi tutorials and content that would make the 99% who are yet to grasp DeFi, understand the market. In addition to this, the platform will introduce Big Eyes Swap and back-end systems. The purchase of Big Eyes (BIG) Token will be made available on notable crypto exchanges starting with UniSwap DeFi Exchange.

Tax-free and Dynamic Tax System: The platform will operate in a tax-free mechanism making the users worry less about fees and taxes. They will also incorporate a dynamic Tax system to allow payments for Auto Burn functions, LP Acquisition, and the Marketing Wallet to keep the platform maintenance in check. 5% of the Big Eyes (BIG) Token distribution will be held in a marketing wallet for platform growth and market penetration.

NFTs: Big Eyes NFT will be fully backed by the team to step up to the top NFT collections, and this will, in turn, benefit its community. The team has developed a roadmap to help them achieve this. However, to further get the community involved, the profits from NFT events will go into a burn or not burn option where the community decides. The Big Eyes NFT would be an exclusive pass to the platform events.

Big Eyes (BIG) Token Tokenomics and How to Buy

Big Eyes (BIG) Token has a total supply of 200,000,000,000 tokens to be distributed through presale, exchanges, marketing, tax, original seller share, holders, and charity.

Distribution Breakdown:

70%: Sold via Public Presale

20%: for Exchanges.

5%: to be held in the marketing wallet.

5%: to be held for charity.

10%: Tax NFTs

4%: distributed to the original seller.

5%: distributed to holders.

1%: to charity (2nd category)

To purchase Big Eyes on presale, follow these three steps:

Step One

To purchase using a desktop, install a Metamask wallet on your browser or to purchase using a mobile device, use a wallet supported by ‘Wallet connect’ like the Trust wallet and connect through the built-in browser.

Step Two

Click on connect wallet and select appropriately the options provided, depending on your preferred device. Then proceed to purchase Big Eyes (BIG) Token by either buying ETH with a card, then swapping ETH for Big Eyes (BIG) Token (minimum of $15 worth of ETH), purchasing Big Eyes (BIG) Token directly with ETH, or buying Big Eyes (BIG) Token with USDT (minimum of $15 worth of ETH).

Step Three

Claim the Big Eyes (BIG) Token once the presale duration concludes.

NFT tokens like Big Eyes (BIG) Token could be the boom your portfolio is waiting for to make 50x ATH (All time high), especially when bought at the presale stage. However, funding an NFT project or token requires proper education and an understanding of the risk involved. The information provided in this article could be an excellent start to maximising NFT tokens.