Bitcoin Price Watch: Can Bulls Push Past USD 110K or Will Bears Regroup?

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, currently trades at approximately $107,327 as of June 28, 2025. This figure represents a slight gain of 0.43% over the past 24 hours, but the asset continues to hover near a pivotal resistance level of $110,000. The cryptocurrency market, with a total capitalization of $3.29 trillion, shows signs of moderate recovery after a correction earlier in June, yet sustained pressure persists. The crucial question for investors and enthusiasts alike remains: can Bitcoin’s bulls muster enough strength to definitively push past the $110,000 barrier, or will bears find an opportunity to initiate a deeper market reversal?

Key Takeaways:

Bitcoin is currently trading around $107,327, facing strong resistance at the $110,000 to $112,000 range.

The overall crypto market capitalization is $3.29 trillion, showing moderate recovery but still under pressure.

Bitcoin spot ETFs have seen significant inflows in June 2025, with BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC leading.

Technical analysis reveals a potential four-year inverse head and shoulders pattern, suggesting a bullish breakout if $112,000 is cleared.

The Bitcoin halving in April 2024 has reduced new supply, historically leading to price appreciation 12-18 months post-halving.

Whale activity shows accumulation in some altcoins, while institutional interest in Bitcoin remains strong.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is neutral at 49, indicating a wait-and-see approach from investors.

The Current Market Landscape: A Standoff at $110K

Bitcoin’s journey in June 2025 has been characterized by intense consolidation around the $100,000 to $110,000 range. Despite a recent bounce from the $103,600 support zone with increasing volume, Bitcoin has yet to achieve a decisive close above $109,300. This horizontal structure, respected for nearly two months, highlights a clear battle between buyers and sellers. While bulls have managed to reclaim major moving averages—the 50-day ($105,800), 100-day ($96,784), and 200-day ($96,136) Simple Moving Averages (SMAs)—the $110,000 to $112,000 zone remains a formidable hurdle.

On-chain data indicates a nuanced picture. The 24-hour long/short ratio for BTCUSDT on Binance currently sits at 0.56, suggesting a bearish tilt among many futures traders who anticipate a price decline. However, open interest for Bitcoin futures remains near all-time highs at $75 billion, a signal that high leveraged positions could lead to a significant price movement in either direction.

Institutional Momentum and ETF Inflows

A driving force behind Bitcoin’s sustained price levels has been the consistent influx of institutional capital, particularly through spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). Since their approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in January 2024, these ETFs have become a critical gateway for traditional finance to access Bitcoin. In June 2025, U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $2.214 billion for the week, with Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) leading at $166 million and BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) closely following with $153 million on June 27 alone. BlackRock’s IBIT has now accumulated Bitcoin for nine consecutive weeks, holding approximately 107,139 BTC.

Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs) are becoming prominent holders of these ETFs, reflecting a growing confidence in Bitcoin as an asset class. In June 2025, investment advisers held over $10.3 billion in spot Bitcoin ETFs, representing nearly half of the total institutional assets in these products. Family offices and wealth managers are also exploring cryptocurrency investments, with a 2024 BNY Mellon report noting that 39% of single-family offices are actively investing or considering crypto. This sustained institutional interest provides a significant demand-side cushion for Bitcoin’s price.

Technical Signals: An Inverse Head and Shoulders?

Prominent technical analysts, including Carl Runefelt, have pointed to the formation of a large inverse head and shoulders pattern on Bitcoin’s long-term chart. This rare and typically bullish formation, spanning four years, suggests a potential reversal to an upward trend. The neckline of this pattern aligns precisely with the current resistance near $112,000. A definitive break above this level, supported by strong volume, could confirm the pattern and signal the beginning of a powerful price discovery phase, potentially pushing Bitcoin into new all-time highs.

Conversely, a failure to break through this resistance and a drop below the $105,000 mark could reintroduce bearish pressure, leading to a retest of lower support levels. The current market structure, despite the indecision, holds a bullish bias for Bitcoin, but a clear breakout above the $109,000 to $112,000 range is required to validate this sentiment.

The Post-Halving Era: Scarcity and Price Appreciation

The Bitcoin halving event on April 20, 2024, reduced the block reward for miners from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC. Historically, halvings have acted as a catalyst for significant price appreciation due to the reduction in new Bitcoin supply. Past cycles suggest that Bitcoin often experiences its most robust rallies 12 to 18 months following a halving. With over 93% of all Bitcoin already mined, this increasing scarcity strengthens its narrative as a store of value, drawing parallels to precious metals like gold. Many analysts believe this historical pattern could repeat, leading to substantial gains in late 2025 or early 2026.

While the immediate post-halving period has seen some consolidation, the long-term supply dynamics are expected to support higher prices. The reduced mining reward also shifts the incentive structure for miners, potentially leading to greater reliance on transaction fees for profitability, which can affect network security and transaction processing times.

Broader Market Sentiment and Macro Factors

The overall cryptocurrency market sentiment, as indicated by the Fear & Greed Index, is currently at 49, a neutral position. This suggests that investors are adopting a wait-and-see approach, with neither widespread panic nor excessive enthusiasm. Bitcoin’s dominance stands at 64.9% of the total crypto market capitalization, indicating that interest in altcoins is currently waning, despite some individual surges.

Macroeconomic conditions continue to play a role in Bitcoin’s price movements. Persistent inflation and weak global growth forecasts have pushed some investors towards risk-off assets, and Bitcoin’s behavior suggests it is increasingly viewed as a hedge against traditional financial instability. Upcoming U.S. economic events in early July, including the Chicago PMI, ISM Manufacturing PMI, and unemployment rate reports, could influence market sentiment. Additionally, geopolitical tensions can cause short-term volatility, as evidenced by a brief dip below $100,000 in June due to rising tensions between Iran and Israel. However, Bitcoin has shown resilience, quickly recovering from such dips.

Whale Activity: A Mixed Signal for Altcoins

While institutional interest in Bitcoin remains strong, whale activity in the broader crypto market presents a mixed picture. Large investors have been observed accumulating specific altcoins such as Toncoin (TON), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Cardano (ADA) in June 2025. For example, IntoTheBlock reported a 164% surge in large holders’ netflow for TON, indicating long-term confidence in its integration with Telegram’s ecosystem. Similarly, ADA whales increased their holdings by approximately 170 million ADA, and PEPE whales accumulated around 1 trillion tokens.

This altcoin accumulation by whales, despite Bitcoin’s sideways movement, could suggest a rotation of capital in anticipation of future altcoin rallies, or simply a diversification strategy. However, Bitcoin’s sustained dominance suggests that for now, “Bitcoin season” persists, with major capital flowing primarily into the leading cryptocurrency.

Outlook: A Critical Juncture

Bitcoin stands at a critical juncture. The convergence of strong institutional inflows, a historically bullish post-halving environment, and a compelling technical pattern all point towards the potential for a significant upward move. The ability of the bulls to overcome the psychological and technical resistance at $110,000 to $112,000 will be paramount. If Bitcoin can achieve a decisive break and sustain itself above this level, it could open the door to new all-time highs and a renewed phase of aggressive growth.

However, caution remains due to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and the potential for bears to regroup if the resistance holds firm. Traders are closely watching for sustained volume accompanying any breakout. The coming weeks are set to be decisive in determining whether Bitcoin consolidates its gains and continues its upward trajectory or faces a more significant correction. The broader financial world will be observing how this digital asset, increasingly seen as a legitimate financial instrument, navigates these complex market dynamics.

FAQ

Q1: What is Bitcoin’s current price and what are its immediate resistance and support levels?

A1: Bitcoin is currently around $107,327. It faces immediate resistance in the $109,300 to $112,000 range. Key support levels are around $103,600 and the psychological $100,000 mark.

Q2: How do Bitcoin Spot ETFs influence its price?

A2: Bitcoin Spot ETFs allow institutional and retail investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without directly holding the cryptocurrency. Significant capital inflows into these ETFs, as seen in June 2025 with billions of dollars entering products like BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC, create a strong demand pressure that supports Bitcoin’s price.

Q3: What is the significance of the Bitcoin halving for its price?

A3: The Bitcoin halving, which occurred in April 2024, cut the reward for mining new blocks in half (to 3.125 BTC). Historically, this event reduces the supply of new Bitcoin entering the market, leading to increased scarcity. Past halvings have often preceded significant price appreciation within 12 to 18 months, reinforcing Bitcoin’s store-of-value narrative.

Q4: What does the “inverse head and shoulders” pattern mean for Bitcoin?

A4: An inverse head and shoulders pattern is a bullish technical analysis formation that typically signals a reversal from a downtrend to an uptrend. For Bitcoin, this long-term pattern, if confirmed by a clear break above its neckline near $112,000, suggests the potential for a powerful upward movement and new all-time highs.

Q5: Is institutional interest in Bitcoin still growing in June 2025?

A5: Yes, institutional interest in Bitcoin continues to grow. Data from June 2025 shows substantial net inflows into Bitcoin spot ETFs, with registered investment advisers and family offices increasing their allocations. Large institutions are increasingly viewing Bitcoin as a credible asset, fitting it into diversified portfolios.

Q6: How does global economic uncertainty affect Bitcoin’s price?

A6: Global economic uncertainty, including high inflation and weak growth forecasts, can drive investors towards assets perceived as hedges against traditional financial instability. Bitcoin, often referred to as “digital gold” due to its limited supply, has increasingly been seen as such a hedge, which can lead to increased demand during uncertain times.

Q7: What is the current market sentiment for cryptocurrencies?

A7: The overall cryptocurrency market sentiment is neutral, with the Fear & Greed Index at 49. This indicates a cautious “wait-and-see” approach from investors, rather than extreme fear or greed. Bitcoin’s dominance remains high, suggesting that while the market is recovering, enthusiasm for altcoins is currently subdued.