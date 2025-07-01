Microsoft Authenticator Steps Back from Password Management: What Users Need to Know

Microsoft Authenticator ends password management by August 2025. Learn why, what this means for your passwords, and how to transition to Edge or other solutions.

Microsoft is significantly altering the functionality of its popular Microsoft Authenticator application, announcing the discontinuation of its built-in password management and autofill capabilities. This strategic shift, unfolding through July and August 2025, aims to streamline Microsoft’s security offerings, pushing users towards its Microsoft Edge browser for password storage and emphasizing the adoption of advanced, passwordless technologies like passkeys.

The move comes as a clear signal of Microsoft’s broader vision for a future less reliant on traditional passwords, a common point of vulnerability in the digital world. While the Authenticator app will continue to serve its primary function as a multi-factor authentication (MFA) tool and passkey provider, its role as a general password manager is ending. Users who have relied on the app for saving login credentials and autofilling forms must take action to migrate their data to avoid loss.

Key Takeaways:

Microsoft Authenticator will no longer support password management or autofill features from August 2025.

The ability to add or import new passwords in Authenticator ceased in June 2025.

Autofill functionality within Authenticator will stop working in July 2025.

Existing saved passwords and addresses will be synced to users’ Microsoft accounts and accessible via Microsoft Edge.

Payment information stored in Authenticator will be deleted after July 2025 and will not automatically transfer to Edge.

Microsoft is encouraging users to switch to Microsoft Edge’s built-in password manager or other dedicated password managers.

Passkeys will continue to be supported by Microsoft Authenticator, and for Microsoft accounts using passkeys, the Authenticator app must remain enabled as the passkey provider.

Users must export their passwords from Authenticator before August 1, 2025, if they do not wish to use Microsoft Edge.

The Why Behind the Shift: A Focus on Streamlining and Passwordless Security

Microsoft’s decision to remove password management from Authenticator is rooted in a desire to consolidate and simplify its security ecosystem. For years, the tech giant has advocated for a “passwordless” future, recognizing the inherent weaknesses of passwords – their susceptibility to phishing attacks, brute-force attempts, and the human tendency to reuse simple or predictable combinations. Technologies such as passkeys, Windows Hello, and FIDO2-based authentication offer more robust and user-friendly alternatives.

The Authenticator app, while versatile, had effectively become a dual-purpose tool, combining both MFA capabilities and a basic password manager. This, according to Microsoft, led to a fragmented experience and potentially diverted focus from its core purpose of strengthening authentication. By centralizing password management within the Microsoft Edge browser, the company aims to provide a more cohesive and integrated experience for users already within the Microsoft ecosystem.

“This change is part of a much larger shift away from traditional password-based logins,” a Microsoft spokesperson stated in a recent support document. “The changes are also meant to streamline autofill within its two-factor authentication (2FA) app, making the experience simpler and more secure.”

This strategic realignment seeks to enhance the overall security posture of users by nudging them towards solutions designed with modern security protocols in mind. Passkeys, for instance, utilize cryptographic keys stored on a user’s device and are authenticated via biometrics like fingerprints or facial scans, or a simple PIN. This method offers superior protection against phishing and password reuse, which remain significant attack vectors for cybercriminals.

The Timeline of Change: What to Expect and When

The transition away from Authenticator’s password management features is phased:

June 2025: Users lost the ability to add or import new passwords into the Microsoft Authenticator app. While existing passwords could still be used and new ones saved via autofill, the option for manual entry or import was removed.

Users lost the ability to add or import new passwords into the Microsoft Authenticator app. While existing passwords could still be used and new ones saved via autofill, the option for manual entry or import was removed. July 2025: The autofill functionality within Authenticator will cease to work. This means the app will no longer automatically populate login fields on websites or in other mobile applications. Furthermore, any payment information, including credit card details, stored within Authenticator will be deleted from the device. This payment data will not be automatically transferred to Microsoft Edge and requires manual re-entry if users wish to store it there.

The autofill functionality within Authenticator will cease to work. This means the app will no longer automatically populate login fields on websites or in other mobile applications. Furthermore, any payment information, including credit card details, stored within Authenticator will be deleted from the device. This payment data will not be automatically transferred to Microsoft Edge and requires manual re-entry if users wish to store it there. August 2025: From this month onwards, all saved passwords will become inaccessible within the Microsoft Authenticator app. Any generated passwords from the app’s history that were not manually saved will also be permanently deleted.

This timeline underscores the urgency for users to take proactive steps to manage their saved credentials.

What’s Next for Your Passwords: Options and Recommendations

For the millions of users who have relied on Microsoft Authenticator for password management, this change necessitates action. Microsoft offers several paths forward:

Migrating to Microsoft Edge

Microsoft’s primary recommendation is for users to transition their password management to the Microsoft Edge web browser. All passwords and addresses previously saved in Authenticator are securely synced to the user’s Microsoft account. By setting Microsoft Edge as the default autofill provider on their mobile device and signing in with their Microsoft account, users can continue to access and utilize these saved credentials.

Steps to Transition to Microsoft Edge:

Download Microsoft Edge: Ensure you have the Microsoft Edge browser installed on your mobile device (iOS or Android).

Ensure you have the Microsoft Edge browser installed on your mobile device (iOS or Android). Set as Default Autofill Provider: Navigate to your device’s settings. Search for “Autofill” or “Passwords” and select “Preferred service.” Choose “Edge” from the list of available password managers.

Navigate to your device’s settings. Search for “Autofill” or “Passwords” and select “Preferred service.” Choose “Edge” from the list of available password managers. Sign In to Edge: Launch Microsoft Edge and sign in with the same Microsoft account used with the Authenticator app. This will allow your saved passwords and addresses to sync securely.

Launch Microsoft Edge and sign in with the same Microsoft account used with the Authenticator app. This will allow your saved passwords and addresses to sync securely. Access Passwords: Once synced, your passwords can be managed and viewed within Edge by going to Settings > Passwords.

It is critical to remember that while passwords and addresses sync, payment information does not. Users will need to manually re-enter credit card details into Edge if they wish to use its autofill feature for payments.

Exporting to Another Password Manager

For users who prefer not to use Microsoft Edge or wish to migrate to a different, dedicated password manager, Microsoft provides an export option. This allows users to download their saved passwords from Authenticator as a file, which can then be imported into another password management service.

Steps to Export Passwords from Authenticator:

Open the Microsoft Authenticator app.

Tap the menu icon (usually three horizontal lines or dots).

Go to Settings > Autofill > Export Passwords.

Select an export location and tap ‘Save.’

Crucial Warning: When exported, passwords are no longer encrypted and are temporarily vulnerable. It is vital to import them into your chosen password manager immediately and then delete the export file from your device as soon as possible.

Popular third-party password managers like LastPass, 1Password, Bitwarden, and Google Password Manager offer robust features, including cross-device syncing, biometric unlock, and encrypted backups, making them strong alternatives.

Embracing Passkeys

Microsoft is strongly advocating for the adoption of passkeys as a more secure and convenient alternative to passwords. Passkeys, a phishing-resistant technology, leverage cryptographic keys unique to a user’s device. For users who have already enabled passkeys for their Microsoft accounts, Microsoft Authenticator will continue to function as their passkey provider. Disabling Authenticator will also disable associated passkeys, so users relying on this method must keep the app enabled.

The transition to passkeys offers significant security benefits, reducing reliance on vulnerable password practices. While syncing passkeys across multiple devices, especially between different operating systems, can sometimes present challenges, dedicated password managers or central repositories like Authenticator for Microsoft passkeys can help mitigate these issues.

User Reactions and Industry Context

The announcement has garnered mixed reactions from users. Many express frustration over the perceived forced migration to Microsoft Edge, while others appreciate Microsoft’s push towards more secure, passwordless authentication. Discussions on platforms like Reddit and Quora reveal common concerns about the inconvenience of migrating data and the perceived removal of choice. Some users expressed a desire for a universal password management solution that works across all browsers and devices, independent of a specific browser vendor.

This shift by Microsoft aligns with a broader industry trend towards phasing out traditional passwords. Major tech companies, including Google and Apple, are also heavily invested in passwordless technologies and enhancing their built-in password management solutions within their respective ecosystems. The goal across the industry is to improve user security while simplifying the login experience.

The Future of Authentication

Microsoft Authenticator will continue to play a critical role in multi-factor authentication and as a passkey provider. Its core function of generating time-based one-time passwords (TOTPs) and delivering push notifications for secure logins remains unchanged. The decision to divest its password management capabilities highlights a clear strategic direction: the app is being refined to focus solely on its primary purpose of identity verification and secure access, while password storage is consolidated within the browser experience.

As the digital landscape evolves, the reliance on single-factor, static passwords is diminishing. Microsoft’s move, while requiring user action in the short term, is a tangible step towards a more secure, passwordless future. Users are encouraged to heed the deadlines and proactively manage their credentials to ensure a smooth transition and maintain their online security.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What exactly is happening to Microsoft Authenticator’s password management feature?

A1: Microsoft Authenticator is discontinuing its ability to store and autofill passwords. This means you will no longer be able to save new passwords in the app, use it to autofill login forms, or access your saved passwords directly from the app after August 2025.

Q2: When will I lose access to my passwords in Microsoft Authenticator?

A2: You will no longer be able to save new passwords in Authenticator from June 2025. Autofill functionality will stop in July 2025. By August 2025, all saved passwords will become inaccessible within the app.

Q3: Will my existing passwords be deleted if I don’t do anything?

A3: Your saved passwords and addresses are synced to your Microsoft account and will remain accessible through Microsoft Edge. However, if you do not use Edge, or if you prefer a different password manager, you must export your passwords from Authenticator before August 1, 2025, or they will be inaccessible in the app itself. Payment information stored in Authenticator will be deleted after July 2025 and will not transfer automatically.

Q4: What should I do if I want to continue using my saved passwords?

A4: Microsoft recommends migrating to Microsoft Edge’s built-in password manager. Your saved passwords and addresses will sync to your Microsoft account and be available in Edge once you set it as your default autofill provider and sign in. Alternatively, you can export your passwords from Authenticator and import them into a third-party password manager like LastPass, 1Password, or Bitwarden.

Q5: How do I export my passwords from Microsoft Authenticator?

A5: In the Microsoft Authenticator app, go to Settings > Autofill > Export Passwords. Be sure to import them into your new password manager immediately and then delete the export file for security reasons.

Q6: Does this change affect the multi-factor authentication (MFA) or passkey features of Authenticator?

A6: No, the core functionality of Microsoft Authenticator as an MFA app (generating one-time codes, push notifications) and its support for passkeys will continue unchanged. In fact, for Microsoft accounts using passkeys, Authenticator must remain enabled as the passkey provider.

Q7: Why is Microsoft making this change?

A7: Microsoft is streamlining its security offerings to focus on its vision of a passwordless future and to consolidate password management within Microsoft Edge. This move aims to enhance security by promoting more robust authentication methods like passkeys and centralizing password storage for a more cohesive user experience within their ecosystem.