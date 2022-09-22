Loom Network (LOOM) Hype Dies Down, BudBlockz Emerges as a New Fan Favorite

Ethereum’s Merge was a seismic event in the cryptocurrency world, and its aftershocks are still being felt. The Loom network was among the tokens most seriously affected by Ethereum’s shift to a proof-of-stake basis, and in the days following the Merge, much of the wind has left LOOM’s sails. Investors looking for value propositions comparable to the one Loom offered just a few weeks ago have found a new favorite in BudBlockz (BLUNT), the world’s first decentralized cannabis investment and ecommerce platform.

Prior to the Merge, Loom benefited from its sharp contrast with Ethereum. Its ERC-20 token facilitated dapp development on a Layer-2 network that resolved Ethereum’s major weakness: scalability. Its flexible sidechain architecture allowed Loom to exchange a bit of the security and decentralization that Ethereum has traditionally emphasized, while allowing developers a bit of leeway to adjust parameters governing those factors.

Loom’s technical capabilities have always been a strong selling point for the network, and they remain so. For investors, though, that distinction was largely theoretical. Loom’s status as a proof-of-stake network built on Ethereum’s proof-of-work framework, though, really set it apart in the eyes of analysts and investors, making it a compelling complement to their positions in Ethereum. Now that both Loom and Ethereum operate on a proof-of-stake basis, and with Ethereum 2.0 promising some of the scalability that Loom was created to provide, Loom’s star has dimmed somewhat as an investment vehicle.

No such headwinds are in the forecast for BudBlockz, though the industry darling is still building toward its official launch on Uniswap. BLUNT recently concluded its private sale ahead of schedule, and has sold more than 20% of allotted shares just days into the first phase of its presale. Investors who took part in the private sale have already seen their investments appreciate by nearly 43%, and through just a few days, the presale has seen BLUNT’s price climb.

Looking forward, analysts see an even more grounded value proposition for BudBlockz than for Loom, and a far more resilient one. The total global market in legally sanctioned cannabis is estimated to exceed $20 billion in 2022, and analysts project it to grow tenfold over the next decade. BudBlockz is ideally poised to serve this market and benefit from its projected 25.3% CAGR. BLUNT, its ERC-20 governance token, will facilitate transactions on a global ecommerce marketplace that unites cannabis enthusiasts who wish to participate in the industry’s future.

The platform’s NFT marketplace and other community-building initiatives stand to benefit from the size and enthusiasm of the broader cannabis community, but the more business-oriented elements of BudBlockz’s roadmap have analysts buzzing. Its marginal-ownership marketplace unites users with growers, processors, and retailers to provide direct support for growing businesses throughout the cannabis supply chain. BudBlockz’s plans to enter the retail cannabis market are similarly focused and practical, including a network of virtual dispensaries designed to work with brick-and-mortar enterprises and a point-of-sale network supporting the possible future development of physical BudBlockz stores.

