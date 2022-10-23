Bear market Winners: Binance coin, Solana & BudBlockz

Cryptocurrency bear markets can be a good opportunity to accumulate coins with strong use cases. Some cryptocurrencies have managed to stay in the green despite the crypto winter. BudBlockz is a new cannabis marketplace allowing peer-to-peer trading using a cryptocurrency known as the $BLUNT Token. It could potentially become a mainstream cryptocurrency as it has many diverse utilities. Binance Coin ($BNB) and Solana ($SOL) are the other two cryptocurrencies that have emerged as bear market winners and can be considered for a diverse portfolio. Let’s find out if these three cryptocurrencies can provide handsome gains in the future and allow you to remain in the green despite a bearish rally.

BudBlockz is innovating to promote DeFi and Fractional Ownership for the Cannabis Industry.

BudBlockz will utilize the Ethereum network to launch a new cryptocurrency represented by the ticker symbol, $BLUNT. The $BLUNT Token is available on presale, and users can easily purchase it at its current price of $0.028. A minimum investment of $50 is required.

The $BLUNT Token will allow users to pay for products purchased inside the BudBlockz ecosystem. BudBlockz is partnering with cannabis farms and industries to provide fractional ownership through NFTs. 10,000 NFTs, known as the Ganja Guruz collection, will be deployed on Opensea very soon. Users will be able to access discounts and own a percentage of cannabis farms and dispensaries through these NFTs.

The BudBlockz platform will also allow users to earn a passive source of income through a decentralized exchange known as BudSwap. An arcade game based on cannabis themes will also be launched, and users will be able to earn airdrops and rewards in $BLUNT Tokens. Analysts have predicted a quick price rise of 100X for the $BLUNT Token as it has significant use cases and could help restore some green candles during this bearish period.

Binance Coin accumulation is on the rise as volumes soar.

Binance Coin ($BNB) is used as the primary cryptocurrency for the world’s largest exchange. Binance cryptocurrency exchange carries out regular burning of BNB tokens to decrease supply and help the price prospects of the Binance Coin. Cryptocurrency investors have been accumulating huge volumes of the $BNB Token, which could witness a considerable price rise once the bear market ends. It can also be added along with the $BLUNT Token for handsome gains in the medium to long term.

Solana posts healthy returns as developers resume activity.

The Solana ecosystem is a low-cost, high-speed network that utilizes a cryptocurrency known as $SOL. The $SOL Token has posted considerable returns in the past and remains a hot favorite among cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The $SOL Token can also be accumulated as it is currently available at lower prices due to bearish action but could quickly rise as developers have resumed activity on the network. Solana is preferred by many developers due to its high speed and lower transaction costs.

BudBlockz ecosystem has a clear advantage over other tokens because of its unique utility for the cannabis industry. The $BLUNT Token could register a quick price rise and is a great investment option during the current presale phase. Access the presale at https://budblockz.io/ and purchase it to receive potentially huge returns in the future.

