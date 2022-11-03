Sony PlayStation VR2 headset price and launch details revealed

Sony has announced the PlayStation VR2 headset is all set for launch on February 22 next year. The bundle will include the PlayStation VR2 headset, PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones. All of it is going to set one back a cool $549.99. At that price point, the Sony headset not only beats the PlayStation 5 but also the recently launched Quest 2 headset as well. The PS5 console costs around $499.99 in the US while the Quest 2 is available for $399.99.

Sony meanwhile has also stated there is going to be a Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle of the PS VR2 available as well from the same day next year. That will include all that the base version has to offer along with the Call of the Mountain game, all of which is going to cost $599.99. A PS VR 2 Sense controller charging station too is going to be launched during the same event which will cost an additional $20 and will let users charge their controllers independently. Currently, the controllers need to be charged via the PS 5 console.

Pre-orders for the PS VR2 will kick off starting November 15 this year. However, pre-orders are currently being accepted in select locations, which include the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Sony is yet to reveal when the headset is going to be released elsewhere in the world. That said, the company is right now accepting registrations for the head via its official site for the same. So, those who are interested in the headset can register themselves right away.

Sony also stated there are going to be 11 new game titles that are set to be announced together with the headset. The game titles include The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, Crossfire: Sierra Squad, The Light Brigade, Cities VR – Enhanced Edition, Cosmonious High, Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue, Jurassic World Aftermath Collection, Pistol Whip VR, Zenith: The Last City, After the Fall, and Tentacular. Sony however stated it is expecting more than 20 titles accompanying the launch of the headset.

The PS VR2 is also expected to be significantly more advanced than the Quest 2, which should justify the former’s higher price tag. That includes an eye mapping system designed to make out the exact position where the wearer is looking at. This will also come in handy for game or app developers that can incorporate features built around this capability. All of it makes it an exciting new headset to look forward to.