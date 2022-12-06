Apple iPad Air 2022 and iPad Mini 6 down to their lowest prices ever

With year-end approaching fast, holiday shopping is at its peak. Retailers too are leaving no stone unturned in their attempt to woo buyers. Take for instance a recent deal put forth by Amazon that is taking a whole $100 off of the latest 2022 model iPad Air which has brought its price down to $500. The price applies to the Wi-Fi-only model with 64 gigs of storage. This is easily the lowest the new iPad Air has ever been and can be the best option for those looking for a high-end tablet but don’t want to opt for the more pricey iPad Pro models. Similar deals on the 256 GB and cellular models of the 2022 iPad Air are also available.

However, while the above deal seems lucrative, the point to note here is that the 64 GB storage is too thin by today’s standards. So, unless you are used to working in the cloud or have the right setup ready to back up on external drives, the 64 GB storage can be punishing. Also, you will have to splurge extra for the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Still, it is not every day that you get a $100 discount on one of the most recent iPad devices, and making the most of it makes sense.

Then there also are options for those who’d like it to be still cheaper. For instance, there is the 10th-generation iPad also with 64 GB of storage which Amazon is offering for $399. The 256 GB version of the same is also getting a discount of $50. The 10th gen iPad might not seem as classy as the iPad Air but can still impress with its performance and features. It also supports the Magic Keyboard Folio and supports the Apple Pencil as well, though only the first gen Pencil that connects via a dongle.

Meanwhile, the latest generation iPad Mini 6 that was launched in 2021 too is back to its all-time low price of $399 on Amazon. It isn’t every day that you get to buy the iPad Mini 6 at a price this low. The above price applies to the Wi-Fi-only model of the slate with 64 GB of onboard storage. Color options that you have here include Space Gray, Starlight, and Purple.

Whatever your choice might be, make sure you order early before the deal runs out. Also, check for the delivery schedule and opt for faster delivery options to make sure you get the tablet well in time for the Christmas celebrations.