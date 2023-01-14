Leaked images of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus reveal color options, design features

Samsung is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone offering, the Galaxy S23 series on Feb. 1, 2023. Also, while there is a lot that we know of the smartphone already, the Dutch publication Nieuwe Mobile has revealed a fresh set of images of the flagship smartphone. Specifically, it has leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Plus in production ready form. What is amply clear from the images are the placement of the rear camera system, the overall design, as well the color scheme of the phones.

So, what is evident is that both smartphones will have a glass front and rear construction that are held in place using metal frames. The rear panel of the Galaxy S23 Ultra also seems flatter than what it has been with its predecessor. It is also shown (plus we have had leaks and rumors on this before) to have five camera sensors which again are found to be a bit larger compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

In any case, rumor mills have been pointing to the inclusion of a 200 MP sensor on the S23 Ultra this time, which will also be a first for the flagship Galaxy series and is going to be exclusive to the top of the line model. Other changes to be expected with the S23 Ultra include better image stabilization and auto focus capabilities compared to its predecessor. The Galaxy S23 Plus and the standard model, on the other hand, will have just a 50 MP primary sensor.

Also, apart from the primary sensor, there is also going to be the ultra-wide angle sensor and a tele photo lens having 10X zoom capability. It is not known what the other two sensors are going to be. The general placement of the sensor or even the overall rear design all seems exactly the same as its predecessor, save for the power and the volume rocker buttons which have been placed slightly lower compared to the S22 Ultra. This will make it easier for users to reach out to either button and will make for a small yet significant change. All the S23 phone models are expected to come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The leak meanwhile also reveals the color options buyers will have with both the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the S23 Plus models, those being Phantom Black, Cotton Flower or cream, Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac, which is another way to describe a shade of pink or lavender. The above mentioned colors seem applicable to all the S23 models.

We will have all the details on Feb. 1. Stay tuned!