Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 render leaks online

If you have been waiting for the latest on what Mobvoi has to offer in the smartwatch space, here it is finally. The company has a new generation smartwatch to offer the render of which has leaked online thanks to the well-known leakster Kuba Wojciechowski. The render might be providing us with the very first glimpse of the upcoming TicWatch besides revealing some key aspects of the Mobvoi smartwatch as well.

According to what is known at the moment, Mobvoi’s next smartwatch offering might be named the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5. That might seem a bit intriguing considering that it was the TicWatch Pro 3 that the company had last come up with and it is TicWatch Pro 4 that should be the next in sequence. However, that does not seem likely which again has much to do with a general belief as per the Chinese culture wherein the number ‘4’ is often associated with a bad omen. No wonder Mobvoi is playing it safe and is skipping a number and naming its next smartwatch offering as the TicWatch Pro 5.

Coming to its internal build, Wojciechowski is claiming it is the Snapdragon W5 Plus chip that would be making up the core of the smart wearable and would be running Wear OS 3. Qualcomm had earlier stated Mobvoi would be the first to have access to its latest wearable platform and that sure is how things seem to be unfolding at the moment. However, Mobvoi had earlier indicated they would be launching the new smartwatch in 2022 though that obviously isn’t how things turned out to be.

Meanwhile, the leaked image of the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 reveals slight differences in the overall design of the upcoming smartwatch. From what is evident right away is the presence of a single crown this time compared to the two crowns present on the predecessor. Also, it seems to be a textured rim for the TicWatch Pro 5 instead of the smooth rim that the TicWatch Pro 3 came with. Also, the bezel too seems to have gone slimmer as well.

So far so good though it now remains to be seen how the TicWatch Pro 5 turns out in real life. We got to wait for some more time to come to that.