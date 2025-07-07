Google Gemini to Arrive on Wear OS with Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 Series

Google’s artificial intelligence assistant, Gemini, is reportedly making its first appearance on Wear OS with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series. If that holds true, it marks a pretty significant leap for smartwatches—bringing powerful, conversational AI straight to your wrist.

Key Takeaways:

Google Gemini is expected to launch on Wear OS, starting with the Galaxy Watch 8 series.

The integration brings more advanced AI capabilities directly to smartwatches.

The Galaxy Watch 8 series will reportedly feature a new 3nm Exynos W1000 5-core chipset.

Users may enjoy a more conversational, fluid interaction with their devices.

This marks a pivotal evolution in Wear OS toward a more AI-centric experience.

The Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are expected to be unveiled at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event. And while nothing’s confirmed just yet, leaked marketing images suggest the phrase “Ask Google Gemini” will appear on-screen, sitting beside the recognizable Gemini logo. This all seems to align with Google’s broader plan to shift away from Google Assistant in favor of Gemini across its suite of products.

Now, in practical terms, what does this mean for the average user? Well, with Gemini stepping in, interactions could start to feel less robotic and a bit more like you’re chatting with someone who actually gets what you’re asking. Simple voice commands like, “Remind me I’m using locker 43 today,” could trigger reminders without ever needing to pull out your phone. The idea is to seamlessly link Gemini with other Google apps and services—Gmail, Calendar, and so on—for a more unified, efficient experience.

On the hardware side, the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic are rumored to be powered by Samsung’s new 3nm Exynos W1000 5-core processor, which should offer notable gains in speed and power efficiency. Both models are expected to come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, running Samsung’s One UI 8.0 Watch on top of Wear OS.

As for the physical models, the Galaxy Watch 8 will reportedly be available in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm version might include a 1.34-inch sAMOLED display at 438×438 pixels, paired with a 325 mAh battery. Meanwhile, the 44mm model could offer a slightly larger 1.47-inch sAMOLED screen (480×480 pixels) and a 435 mAh battery. Both are likely to feature a durable Aluminum Armor casing and Sapphire Glass.

The more premium Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is expected to arrive in a single 46mm size, with a 1.34-inch sAMOLED display (438×438 pixels) and a 445 mAh battery. Unlike the standard models, the Classic will reportedly boast a stainless steel body and, like its siblings, Sapphire Glass protection. All displays across the series are said to support a sharp 327ppi pixel density and an impressive 3000 nits peak brightness, making them easy to read even under bright sunlight.

Health and fitness tracking remains front and center. The series will feature a full array of sensors: Accelerometer, Altimeter, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, PPG (Photo-Plethysmographic), ECG (Electrocardiogram), and BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis). These sensors enable features like sleep pattern monitoring, personalized sleep coaching, and a Running Coach mode for guided workouts.

The arrival of Gemini on Wear OS is part of Google’s broader strategy to weave advanced AI into everyday tech. While Gemini itself isn’t tied directly to Wear OS 6, it’s expected to play a key role in shaping the new software experience. In other words, even current Wear OS smartwatches still running Google Assistant might see Gemini arrive as a standalone app update—potentially widening the AI’s reach.

Overall, it’s a compelling step forward for wearables. With AI becoming increasingly central to how we interact with devices, the Galaxy Watch 8 series might just be the beginning of a new chapter in smartwatch functionality.

FAQs: Google Gemini on Wear OS and Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

Q1: What is Google Gemini?

A1: Google Gemini is Google’s next-generation AI assistant, designed for more natural, context-aware, and conversational interactions across multiple platforms.

Q2: Which Samsung Galaxy Watch will get Google Gemini first?

A2: Gemini is expected to debut on Wear OS with the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series.

Q3: Will Google Gemini replace Google Assistant on Wear OS?

A3: Yes. Google has announced that Gemini will eventually replace Google Assistant on supported devices, including Wear OS smartwatches.

Q4: What new features can users expect with Gemini on their smartwatch?

A4: Users can expect smoother, more intuitive voice interactions, with the ability to manage reminders, pull information from emails, and coordinate schedules with less friction.

Q5: Will older Wear OS watches get the Gemini update?

A5: Most likely. Since Gemini is not exclusive to Wear OS 6, existing smartwatches with Google Assistant could receive Gemini as a separate application update.

Q6: What are the expected specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8?

A6: The Watch 8 series is rumored to include a 3nm Exynos W1000 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a wide range of health sensors. They will run One UI 8.0 Watch on top of Wear OS and feature high-brightness sAMOLED displays with durable Sapphire Glass.