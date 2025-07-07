Elon Musk’s America Party to Embrace Bitcoin Amidst USD 37 Trillion Debt Warning

Elon Musk confirms his new "America Party" will back Bitcoin, citing a "hopeless" fiat system and a looming USD 37 trillion US debt "emergency."

Tesla CEO and X owner, Elon Musk, has recently confirmed widespread speculation about his political ambitions and a firm endorsement of Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency. Musk declared that his newly announced “America Party” will fully support Bitcoin, describing the current fiat currency system as “hopeless.” This comes as he continues to raise alarms over the growing U.S. national debt, which he warns could spiral into an “emergency” scenario with a projected $37 trillion price tag—a situation he believes could significantly boost Bitcoin’s value.

Musk, who frequently influences crypto markets with his remarks, replied to a question on X about whether his centrist political party would endorse Bitcoin. His response: “Fiat is hopeless, so yes.” That concise reply echoed his long-held concerns over U.S. economic policy, particularly the rapid accumulation of government debt. He’s warned before that this trajectory could eventually “bankrupt the country.”

The $37 trillion national debt figure Musk referenced has raised eyebrows among analysts. Many argue such levels of borrowing could eventually undercut the value of the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies. And in that context, Bitcoin—a decentralized digital asset with a fixed supply—has increasingly been viewed as a hedge against inflation. It’s often compared to “digital gold,” especially by those skeptical of central bank policies.

Importantly, Tesla, the electric carmaker Musk founded, already holds over $1 billion worth of Bitcoin, according to public filings. SpaceX, his aerospace venture, also reportedly maintains a sizable BTC portfolio. Tesla had briefly accepted Bitcoin payments for its vehicles in 2021, but paused that option citing environmental concerns over crypto mining. Still, Musk clarified at the time that Tesla wouldn’t sell its Bitcoin and might resume transactions once mining practices became greener.

The announcement of the “America Party,” now aligned with a pro-Bitcoin vision, could shift political discussions in the U.S. around cryptocurrency policy. Third-party political efforts often struggle to gain momentum, but Musk’s profile and financial clout could bring these issues closer to the mainstream. Advocates say it might even spur more crypto-friendly legislation, opening doors for wider adoption.

Investors and policymakers alike are watching closely. As national debts swell and fiat currencies face scrutiny, Bitcoin’s role as a counterweight continues to attract serious consideration. The debate is far from settled, but the conversation is undeniably growing louder.

FAQs related to the topic:

Q1: What is “fiat currency”?

A1: Fiat currency is government-issued money not backed by a physical commodity like gold. Its value stems from trust in the government that issues it. Examples include the U.S. Dollar (USD) and Indian Rupee (INR).

Q2: How does a large national debt affect currency value?

A2: High debt levels can erode confidence in a country’s ability to repay. This might lead to inflation or currency devaluation if investors believe the government may print more money to meet obligations.

Q3: Why is Bitcoin seen as a hedge against inflation?

A3: Bitcoin has a capped supply of 21 million coins, making it inherently scarce. This scarcity, unlike fiat currencies that can be printed freely, makes it appealing to investors seeking a store of value.

Q4: Has Tesla accepted Bitcoin payments before?

A4: Yes, in early 2021 Tesla began accepting Bitcoin for car purchases but later paused the option due to environmental concerns. However, the company retained its Bitcoin holdings.

Q5: What is the “America Party” that Elon Musk is starting?

A5: The “America Party” is Elon Musk’s newly launched centrist political party. While details remain limited, Musk has stated that it will support Bitcoin as a part of its broader economic vision.