OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip foldable phones appear in Chinese regulatory listings

OnePlus has long been rumored to launch a foldable smartphone though it seems things are finally reaching culmination here. As has been revealed in a regulatory listing, OnePlus might have two foldable smartphones to launch that have been named OnePlus V Fold and the OnePlus V Flip. As should already be discernible, the OnePlus V Fold will have a display that bends longitudinally along the middle to reveal a tablet form factor in its unfolded state and a smartphone when folded. The OnePlus V Flip, on the other hand, will have the form of a flip phone much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

A trademark listing at the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) provides us with the first concrete evidence of foldable phones being under development at OnePlus. That is also where the names OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip appeared for the first time and have been picked up by the reputed leakster Mukul Sharma. The leakster also claims that at least one of the foldable devices has also made it to the internal testing phase, which means a full market launch can’t be too far away.

Unfortunately, there is almost nothing that we know about the OnePlus foldable phones at the moment. That includes the internal specs, external design, and pricing, along with the likely time window when it is expected to reach markets. Oppo, the Chinese company that seems to act as a mentor to OnePlus has already been investing heavily in foldable devices. The company has recently launched the Oppo Fine N2 series of foldable phones that comprise of the Oppo Find N2 and the Oppo N2 Flip. None of these phones will be making it to the US though it seems OnePlus would be filling those gaps with its OnePlus V Fold and the OnePlus V Flip foldable phones. Stay tuned for more on this as it emerges.