Samsung Galaxy S23: Some o the more exciting features of the flagship phone

The much awaited Samsung Galaxy S23 is finally here in full official colors. However, though that has become more of a norm these days, there aren’t any surprises with the launch given that almost everything with the flagship phones was already known beforehand. That said, there still are a lot of things to be excited about with what inarguably is the first major flagship phone of the year. Mentioned here are a few such features that are among the most exciting and practical with the new Galaxy S23 range.

Processor – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset version that makes up the core of the new Galaxy S23 is an absolute beast. In fact, it is a version that has been specifically developed for the Samsung flagship phone and is named ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy’. In short, it happens to be the more pumped-up version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and has been specifically tweaked for the S23. And the results are just amazing with the level of performance and efficiency increment it has to offer. While the phone is yet to reach the public domain, some models such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage returned better Geekbench scores than the iPhone 14 powered by the A15 Bionic chipset.

Base storage – 256 GB

That applies to the Galaxy S23 Plus or the Galaxy S23 Ultra priced at $999 and $1,199 respectively, both of which now come with a base storage of 256 GB. That definitely is a huge plus. With the base Galaxy S23, it is the same 128 GB storage that you have though spending just $60 more, that is $859 will fetch you the model with 256 GB of storage.

Nightography

That’s Samsung’s take on nighttime photography, something that started with the S22 and is enhanced all the more with the S23 as well. That again owes it to the AI ISP algorithm that the S23 comes with, which ensures the color tones as well as other details of the subject are enhanced so that they stand out prominently against the surrounding haze. There also is the AI Stereo Depth Map which too has been fined tuned all the more so that it now is able to distinctly portray something like a person wearing glasses as well as the background.

Better cooling

That has been achieved largely with the use of a larger vapor chamber, which in itself is impressive given that Samsung managed to pack that in even though the S23 sports the same external dimensions as the S22. In any case, the larger vapor chamber allows better and faster dissipation of internal heat. The result is that the processor is able to run to the optimum under a greater load for a longer duration while consuming lesser battery juice. Samsung is claiming a 30 percent and 22 percent improvement in the phone’s video and audio playback times.

Bixby Text Call

This is Samsung’s version of automatic phone call management that has already been present on Google Pixel phones for a while now. However, it is good to see the feature making its debut on the global version of the phone, which is going to be an improvement over the Bixby Text Call feature that first made its debut on the One Ui 5 update that was launched last year but was limited to only Korea. With the latest update, Galaxy S23 users will be able to field incoming calls or translate caller responses.