Oppo Find N2 Flip set for international launch on this date

Oppo has a notable history of introducing foldable smartphones, although the selection has been limited. The Find X from 2021 made a favorable impression, but Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 and its previous models have maintained dominance in the Western market with yearly upgrades and an early market presence. However, Oppo seems to have different plans and intentions this time as it prepares to launch its latest foldable offering, Find N2 Flip on February 15th.

As the name implies, the Find N2 Flip foldable phone comes with a clamshell design and marks the company’s first attempt at this style of folding. This is also the company is entering the international market with its latest foldable. The phone has been available in China since December but will now be globally launched with a live stream event on Oppo’s YouTube channel. The event has already created a placeholder on the channel, where you can set a reminder. Alternatively, you can watch the live stream on Oppo’s website, which also allows you to set a reminder. The event is scheduled for 9:30 AM Eastern Time.

According to Oppo, the Find N2 Flip has been in development for five years and was designed with great attention to detail. It boasts the largest cover screen for a flip-folding device, with a diagonal measurement of 3.26 inches. The company also made significant efforts to reduce the bezels surrounding the 6.8-inch primary display and to make the folding crease as subtle as possible.

Based on the information available, Oppo seems to be taking the right approach with the Find N2 Flip by offering a folding crease that is less noticeable, Apart from that, the Fine N2 Flip also comes with a larger cover screen and potentially upgraded internal components compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. According to rumors as well as going by the specs of the Chinese version of the phone, the global version of the Find N2 Flip is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage. Additionally, it is rumored to have a 50 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32 MP selfie camera. Furthermore, the device is expected to have a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, which is both larger and faster than those of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

In any case, chances are that Oppo may make some adjustments to the phone’s hardware or other details before its global release to comply with regulations in different countries. Regardless, we are eagerly anticipating the official unveiling of the new Oppo Find N2 Flip.