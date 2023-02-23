Apple iPhone 16 Ultra: All that we know about the top-end iPhone model

Speculations suggest that Apple may introduce an exclusive version of the iPhone, the iPhone 16 Ultra, with advanced features and capabilities surpassing the current Pro models. It’s not clear what unique features the iPhone Ultra may offer, but according to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, it might have a superior camera, faster chip, larger screen, and possibly no charging ports.

Following Apple’s strategy with the Apple Watch, the iPhone 16 Ultra could be designed with exclusive and unique features that justify its premium positioning. If launched, the iPhone 16 Ultra would be even more expensive than the current iPhone 14 Pro Max, which starts at $1,099. The iPhone 16 Ultra is anticipated to be sold in conjunction with the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models, rather than replacing them.

The iPhone 16 Ultra is expected to launch as part of the iPhone 16 line-up in 2024, but it is also possible that it could be postponed until the iPhone 17 series or beyond. In September 2022, Mark Gurman had predicted the introduction of the iPhone 15 Ultra as a replacement for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but that no longer seems to be the case. Instead, we can expect to see the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In the meantime, as we await more info on the iPhone 16 line up to stream through, a TrendForce report is claiming that Apple is gearing up to enhance the capacity and specifications of the DRAM used in the upcoming iPhone 15 models, something that would put it at par with the entry-level MacBook Air device. The iPhone 15 Pro is the likely candidate to receive a RAM upgrade to 8 GB, as Apple has only recently boosted the RAM in the non-Pro iPhone models to 6 GB. The iPhone Pro has featured 6 GB of RAM since its 2020 iteration, the iPhone 12.

As the iPhone 15 is expected to sport the same A16 processor as the iPhone 14 Pro, it’s highly likely that it will also be equipped with 6 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which will be an improvement over the LPDDR4 RAM in the iPhone 14. The iPhone 15 Pro may also see an upgrade to LPDDR5X RAM, which provides greater bandwidth than LPDDR5 RAM.

Stay tuned for more updates on this.