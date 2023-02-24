Amazon introduces new male voice for Alexa to celebrate its 5th anniversary in India

Amazon Alexa, one of the most popular virtual assistants in India, has recently completed five years in the country. To celebrate this milestone, Amazon has announced offers on its Alexa devices, including Echo smart speakers and Fire TV devices. Additionally, users in India can now use Alexa in a new male voice, which can respond in both English and Hindi languages. This marks the first time Indian users can switch between Alexa’s original voice and a new masculine sounding voice.

Compared to other digital assistants like Google Assistant and Apple Siri, Amazon’s Alexa offers customers the widest range of productive and entertainment-centric skills. Alexa can understand English (with an Indian accent), Hindi, and Hinglish, a mix of English and Hindi conversation. Additionally, Alexa offers a premium service of responding to user queries in widely popular commentator Harsha Bhogle’s voice through Trendbreaker Skills. There are also free skills like Sanjeev Kapoor Smart Recipe, which provides step-by-step cooking guides.

In 2022, consumer requests for Alexa music on platforms like Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, and Apple Music increased by almost 53 percent. Customers can now use any of the wake words, including Alexa, Echo, Computer, and Amazon, to ask questions in English, Hindi, and Hinglish.

To change Alexa’s voice, users can say “Alexa, change your voice” on the Echo device or go to individual device settings in the Alexa app.