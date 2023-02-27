Home News New Pixel phone variant seen at FCC is likely the Pixel 7a

New Pixel phone variant seen at FCC is likely the Pixel 7a

Sovan Mandal
The FCC certification platform database has revealed the existence of four variants of an upcoming Google Pixel phone. The variants have different model numbers, including G0DZQ, GHL1X, GWKK3, and G82U8. While it is not yet clear whether these listings belong to the Pixel 7a or Pixel Fold, recent reports suggest that the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold will be released in April or May of 2023.

Although details are scarce, the devices tested by the FCC have serial numbers beginning with “28291FQHN” or “28251FQHN,” which are similar to the serial number “2A281FQHN” carried by a hands-on video of the Pixel 7a that surfaced last month. Therefore, it is likely that the Pixel 7a variants have been certified by the FCC.

Rumors surrounding the Pixel 7a suggest that it will feature a 90Hz OLED display, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a dual-camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 main camera and a Sony IMX712 ultra-wide lens on the back. Additionally, it is expected to be powered by the Tensor G2 chip and supports 5W wireless charging.

Meanwhile, here is an excerpt taken from the FCC states: FCC ID: A4RG0DZQ (parent model for NFC), FCC ID: A4RGWKK3 (parent model for BT/WLAN), and FCC ID: A4RGHL1X (variant model) use the same identical internal printed circuit board layouts, while the variant models depopulates mmWave related components and populated a different MHB ENDC module, details are available in the operational description.”

More details awaited. Stay tuned

