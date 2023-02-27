Apple working on new gen 5G iPhone SE having 6.1-inch display

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputable Apple analyst, the tech giant has resumed the development of a fourth-generation iPhone SE. This comes on the back of an earlier presumption that the Cupertino company might well have junked its iPhone SE project indefinitely citing less than expected demand.

However, now that it is back in the reckoning, here is what we know about the smaller iPhone range. This new version will likely be the largest ever what with rumors claiming it will come with a 6.1-inch OLED display this time. Also, the display is going to be flanked by thinner bezels on all sides. This will also make for the biggest makeover for the iPhone SE range that has so far featured a dated look and feel even though it sported updated specs inside.

However, the upcoming iPhone SE is expected to feature a new 5G chip designed in-house by Apple

All of this will make for a hefty upgrade over the current iPhone SE model which comes with a 4.7-inch LCD display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X57 chip on the other side of it. However, the new 5G chip will only support sub-6GHz bands of 5G.

The iPhone SE is expected to be similar in design to the standard iPhone 14, and the display will be supplied by BOE, a Chinese manufacturer. Although Kuo didn’t specify a release date, it’s likely to be sometime after March 2024, based on previous release dates.

The current iPhone SE, released in March 2022, was priced at $429 in the US and still uses a Home button and Touch ID, but the new model is expected to feature Face ID, similar to the iPhone 14. However, it will be interesting to see how affordable the new iPhone SE is going to be considering that an affordable price tag used to be one of the biggest USPs of the SE range.