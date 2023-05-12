Apple pushes back MacBook OLED upgrade to at least 2027

According to Korean media reports, Apple has decided to defer the implementation of OLED displays in its MacBook lineup, pushing back the expected timeline for such a move to as late as 2027. This decision has not only affected Apple’s plans but also had an impact on the local supply chain, including Samsung’s acquisition of 8th-generation OLED panel production equipment. The delay in Apple’s adoption of larger and more efficient OLED sheets has led to a pause in Samsung’s preparations, as Apple was anticipated to be one of the significant customers of these panels.

While Apple has reportedly delayed its plans for MacBooks with OLED displays, it appears that an OLED iPad Pro is still on track for release next year. However, instead of waiting for advancements in 8th-generation OLED screen technology, these iPads will utilize the current 6th-generation OLED technology provided by Samsung and LG. The decision to postpone the OLED MacBook development comes as Apple has experienced a significant decline in MacBook shipments, with a nearly 50 percent drop in the past few quarters.

Apple’s decision to delay the introduction of OLED displays in MacBooks may stem from concerns that even this new display technology won’t significantly boost MacBook sales, as brand loyalty appears less prominent in the laptop market compared to the enduring success of the iPhone. The original plan entailed launching the first OLED iPad Pro in 2024, followed by an OLED MacBook in 2025 or 2026. Apple aims to utilize dual-stack OLED panels, similar to the ones developed by LG and currently supplied to Mercedes for its infotainment systems.

The adoption of dual-stack OLED screens by Apple is driven by their enhanced brightness and longer lifespan, making them ideal for applications that necessitate extended durability, such as cars or laptops that users tend to retain for several years. Apple’s decision to explore this technology is also influenced by concerns regarding the “wrinkling” issue observed in Samsung’s flexible OLED panels designed for larger devices. As a result, Apple is seeking a hybrid solution to address these concerns and deliver an optimal display experience.

As per recent reports, Apple has made the decision to further delay the release of its first OLED MacBooks until 2027. Consequently, Samsung has put a pause on its plans for acquiring 8th-generation production line equipment. This change of plans is also reflected in the postponement of Canon Talkie evaporator orders, which were originally expected to be fulfilled by this quarter but have now been pushed to a later timeframe with the indication that equipment will only be ordered within the year. These developments highlight Apple’s altered stance regarding the launch of OLED MacBooks and its subsequent impact on related supply chain activities.