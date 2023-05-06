Apple iPhone 15 Pro won’t likely come with solid-state buttons

There has been much discussion in the tech industry about Apple’s proposed solid-state volume buttons on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro. Reports have now surfaced that the project has been canceled, and this has been confirmed by Apple supplier Cirrus Logic in a recent shareholder letter. Although Cirrus Logic has not named Apple or the buttons directly, it has hinted that it was the supplier of this technology in a previous shareholder letter. It remains to be seen what alternative solution Apple will come up with for the volume buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro.

The conventional clickable volume buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro will not be replaced by the highly anticipated solid-state buttons with haptic feedback. According to a well-known source of Apple-related rumors, Ming-chi Kuo, technical challenges remained unsolved, leading to the cancellation of the project. However, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will introduce the Action button, replacing the ring/mute switch. The Action button will be completely customizable, similar to the one available on the Apple Watch Ultra.

According to analyst Jeff Pu, Apple may still introduce solid-state volume buttons on the iPhone 16 Pro, which is anticipated to be launched next year. Although the cancellation of the project has been confirmed by Apple supplier Cirrus Logic, it is worth noting that Apple is the company’s largest customer, accounting for 78 percent of its revenue in the 2022 fiscal year. This cancellation could impact Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the next fiscal year.

Apple’s decision to cancel the solid-state buttons project is undoubtedly a disappointment for consumers who were eagerly anticipating this innovative feature on the iPhone 15 Pro. Nonetheless, the introduction of the customizable Action button will offer users a distinctive experience that could make up for the absence of solid-state volume buttons. While the technical issues that led to the project’s cancellation may be resolved in time for the iPhone 16 Pro’s release, the move could negatively affect Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the upcoming fiscal year, as Apple is its primary customer. Tech enthusiasts will be keeping a close eye on future developments regarding this exciting technology.