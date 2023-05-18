OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for iOS, Android version in the making

OpenAI has recently unveiled a convenient way for users to access ChatGPT with the launch of its free iOS app in the United States. The company also has plans to expand availability to other countries in the near future.

This launch of the app comes half a year after OpenAI initially introduced ChatGPT to the public, which sparked a surge of interest in the development and deployment of AI tools capable of generating compelling written content and images based on user prompts.

Coinciding with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s testimony before Congress on the potential risks of AI to society, the launch of the ChatGPT app underscores the need for appropriate safeguards during this transformative era in technology, often likened to a “printing press moment.”

The newly launched ChatGPT app offers the same features as the web version of the popular chatbot tool, enabling users to leverage its capabilities conveniently on their mobile devices. In addition to typing prompts, users can also utilize their phone’s microphone to send voice prompts. The app allows for seamless synchronization of conversation history across devices.

For those who subscribe to ChatGPT Plus for $20 per month, the app offers additional benefits, including access to GPT-4 capabilities, the next-generation iteration of the underlying technology powering the tool.

OpenAI has further plans to introduce an Android version of the app, as mentioned by the company’s CTO, Mira Murati.