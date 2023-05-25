ChatGPT creator calls for strict regulations akin to nuclear energy to save humanity

The co-founders of OpenAI, the organization behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT, have issued a warning about the dangers of unregulated AI technology, comparing it to the atom bomb. In a recent statement on their website, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, along with co-founders Greg Brockman and Ilya Sutskever, emphasized the need to protect humanity from the potential risks posed by “superintelligent” AIs. They highlighted that the power of superintelligence could surpass that of any previous technology, both in terms of positive advancements and negative consequences.

Drawing a parallel with nuclear energy, the co-founders suggested the importance of regulation to mitigate risks. They cited the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as an example of an organization that oversees and ensures the responsible use of nuclear technology. Recognizing the concerns and expectations surrounding nuclear technology following the devastating impact of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima during World War II, the co-founders stressed the need for coordination among Artificial Intelligence companies. They proposed either a government-led project or a collective agreement to limit the growth of AI capability, similar to the regulation of nuclear technology.

Sam Altman, in his testimony before the US Congress, expressed his concerns about the potential misuse of AI, particularly in relation to election integrity. He acknowledged the risks and difficulties associated with AI development but also highlighted its potential to create a better world. While the co-founders acknowledged the challenges in managing AI technology, they emphasized that trying to prevent the development of superintelligence would be risky and challenging. They believed it is an inherent part of the technological progress and emphasized the importance of getting it right.

In a separate initiative, Elon Musk and a group of AI experts previously called for a temporary halt in developing AI systems more powerful than OpenAI’s ChatGPT, citing concerns about potential risks to society and humanity. Overall, the co-founders of OpenAI stressed the need for responsible development and regulation of AI technology to ensure its safe and beneficial integration into society.