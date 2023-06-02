Apple’s AR/VR headset expected to launch in December with high price point and potential for market disruption

According to investment firm Morgan Stanley, Apple’s long-awaited AR/VR headset is set to enter mass production in October and is expected to be available for purchase by December, just in time for the holiday season. The headset is rumored to be unveiled at Apple’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where developers will also receive tools to create apps specifically designed for the device, which is anticipated to have its own dedicated App Store.

Erik Woodring, an Apple analyst at Morgan Stanley, stated in a research note that while the unveiling of Apple’s AR/VR headset is expected to take place at WWDC, the actual mass production won’t commence until October 2023. Woodring estimates that Apple’s supply chain is preparing to assemble only 300,000 to 500,000 headsets in the initial production phase. As previously speculated, the headset’s starting price is projected to be around $3,000. Woodring further suggests that Apple’s initial gross margins on the device may be minimal, implying that the company is prioritizing market entry and user adoption over immediate profits.

The release of Apple’s AR/VR headset has been highly anticipated and is considered one of the company’s most significant hardware launches since the introduction of the Apple Watch in 2015. This device holds the potential to redefine how millions of individuals interact with computers and the world around them by seamlessly combining virtual reality and augmented reality technologies.

Despite the excitement surrounding the product, challenges lie ahead for Apple. The rumored $3,000 price tag for the headset places it in a higher price range compared to most Apple products, potentially testing potential buyers amidst ongoing economic uncertainty. Furthermore, other technology companies have struggled to achieve widespread consumer adoption of similar headsets. Additionally, the tech industry’s focus has shifted from VR to other emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, since the initial rumors of Apple’s AR/VR headset.

However, Apple’s reputation for innovation and its large customer base gives it a unique advantage in overcoming these challenges. The company’s entry into the AR/VR market could breathe new life into the headset industry and redefine how people interact digitally with others and applications. With its ability to shape the narrative and user experience, Apple stands to leverage the AR/VR market’s early stages and generate profits through its devices and services.

Apple’s much-anticipated AR/VR headset represents a significant step forward for the company and has the potential to disrupt the market, offering users a new and immersive way to engage with technology. The upcoming WWDC event holds great promise, and Apple enthusiasts and industry observers eagerly await further details about this ground-breaking product.